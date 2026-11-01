The Torture of Reiner Fuellmich

Activist, Seba Terribilini, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything esle with Dr. Joseph Sansone to talk about the torture of Reiner Feullmich. Seba discussed the kidnapping and ensuing torture of Reiner Fuellmich by the German Government. Reiner Fuellmich is a German attorney and also licensed in the State of California. Reiner co founded the "Corona Investigative Committee" which was a mock grand jury proceeding exposing the crimes against humanity associated with COVID and COVID injections, lockdowns, etc. Reiner is being tortured by the German government for exposing the bioweapon injections and related crimes against humanity.

Reiner was convicted of a white color crime of embezzling 700,000 Euros from his non profit. Even if guilty of fraud or comingling funds (which I am not so sure of) the Germen government kidnapping him from Mexico and treating him worse than the most dangerous violent criminals by keeping him in a basement moldy cell 22 hours a day is despicable torture.

Seba did share that Reiner Feullmich’s condition was recently inspected by the Alternative for Deutschland (AFD) Party so there is hope that Germany’s rising political juggernaut will liberate Reiner along with the rest of the German people.

Seba has also written this article: THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

Seba is also working currently on a documentary on Reiner Fuellmich, you can view the trailer here.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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