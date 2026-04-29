Ana Toledo on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 108

Attorney Ana Toledo stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss FISA. In this interview civilian rights attorney Ana Toledo digs into one of the most dangerous threats to a free society: the expansion of government surveillance under FISA 702.

We focused heavily on what FISA 702 actually is and why it matters. Ana explained it as a secretive surveillance mechanism that allows the government to monitor people, often without traditional warrants, transparency, or accountability. This system bypasses the basic constitutional protections we’re supposed to have, especially under the Fourth Amendment.

Throughout the conversation we discuss the illegal surveillance, which resembles the very abuses that led to the American Revolution, general warrants and unchecked state power. We talk about the fact that you simply cannot have a free society when the government has the ability to secretly monitor its citizens and accumulate information that can later be used for coercion or blackmail.

We also discussed how FISA is being used in practice. Instead of targeting genuine foreign threats, it’s being used domestically against ordinary Americans, often based on vague or manufactured justifications. We talked about how this surveillance can extend into every aspect of a person’s life, from communications to employment opportunities, creating a system of control rather than justice.

We discussed how both parties tend to oppose these powers only when they’re out of power, but embrace them once they’re in control. This creates a cycle where civil liberties are continuously eroded regardless of who is in charge.

We also talk about the broader implications, how mass data collection enables manipulation, censorship, and ultimately tyranny. If the government has enough information on everyone, it can pressure, influence, or silence anyone. That’s fundamentally incompatible with a free society.

We touched on real-world implications, including the possibility that many Americans are being surveilled without their knowledge, and the role of emerging technologies and data brokers in expanding this system even further.

FISA 702 is unconstitutional, dangerous, and incompatible with a free republic. Ana urged people to take it seriously, to understand what’s happening, and to push back politically before this system becomes even more entrenched.

Ana Toledo is a Puerto Rican civil rights and environmental law attorney fighting to expose and shut down the illegal government weaponization against innocent Americans and civilians around the world. For over 30 years, she fought for the disenfranchised and the environment of her Patria. On September, 2022, she was forced to temporarily relocate to Houston, Texas, to work with Targeted Justice on shutting down the criminal Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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