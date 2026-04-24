Dr. Murray Sabrin On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 107

Emeritus Professor of Business Finance, Dr. Murray Sabrin, PhD, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, to discuss the Iran war. In this detailed discussion we talk about the economic fallout, including inflation, potential food shortages and energy shortages. We also discussed the political fallout and the likelihood of Democrats taking control of Congress and using economic uncertainty to push dangerous leftist proposals. Professor Sabrin also warns against the temptation to implement price and wage controls as that will only increase shortages.

The professor and I also discuss the geopolitical fallout from the war along with other potential adverse outcomes.

Murray Sabrin, PhD, is emeritus professor of finance, Ramapo College as well a Mises Institute Associated Scholar. He is the author of Finance of Health Care; Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle, and From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story, and Why the Federal Reserve Sucks, as well as other books.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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