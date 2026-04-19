Michael Yon on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 106

Michael Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss the progress of the disastrous war against Iran and the geopolitical consequences, including the prospect of energy scarcity, the high potential for global famine going into 2027. We also discussed the geopolitical fallout and the potential to further isolate the United States. Michael has previously checked in shortly after the war started and discussed the potential for escalation and expansion.

Michael still sees the likelihood of further escalation of the conflict. Michael had predicted that the U.S. and Israel would shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

Michael also discussed the Zionist agenda which includes further chaos and destruction and how Israelis are also expendable to this agenda.

Note: You can always click on transcript to read the transcript of these interviews.

Michael Yon started his military career in the special forces in the 1980s and then went on to be a military writer, and later a war combat correspondent. Michael has lived most of his life outside of the United States and has keen insight into various global worldviews and motivations. This coupled with his military background makes him a very interesting person to have a conversation with.

You can subscribe to Michal Yon on Substack

MichaelYon.Substack.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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