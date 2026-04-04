Dr. Irene Mavrakakis on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 105

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. We discussed the COVID-19 plandemic, the medical establishment, and the broader implications for human liberty. I started by asking her about the groundbreaking paper she co-authored, “COVID-19 Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion,” which boldly asserts that both the virus and the mRNA injections function as bioweapons in violation fo the Biological Weaposn COnvention. Dr. Mavrakakis explained that the synthetic nature of the mRNA shots turns the body into a spike protein factory with no shutoff valve, causing widespread aberrant protein production and wreaking havoc on the immune system. She also discussed how previous flu vaccinations may have primed certain populations, like nursing home residents and healthcare workers, to suffer more severe reactions to both the ‘virus’ and the subsequent COVID shots due to cross-reactive IgE antibodies and cytokine storms.

As our conversation progressed, we touched upon the intentionality behind these medical interventions. While I expressed my belief that this is part of a deliberate depopulation and transhumanist agenda driven by psychopathic authoritarianism, Dr. Mavrakakis noted that the disaster could also be explained by a toxic combination of greed, hubris, and ignorance within the medical and governmental establishments. We both agreed that the medical community has largely failed the public by gaslighting vaccine-injured patients. However, she shared some hopeful news about a decentralized consortium of over 40 independent physicians she has organized. They are currently working on seven draft clinical trials to standardize treatments for vaccine injuries, aiming to provide broader access to care for those suffering from these adverse effects.

We also explored the philosophical and political dimensions of our current societal crisis. I shared my thoughts on how the authorities exploited everyday sadism, narcissism, and conformity to enforce unscientific mandates and lockdowns, effectively turning the government into a destroyer of civil liberties. We discussed the importance of standing up for the truth, as even one dissenting voice can break the spell of groupthink and liberate others. Dr. Mavrakakis emphasized that we must remember our God-given free will and the inherent beauty of the human condition, rejecting the transhumanist push towards AI and centralized control and finding joy even in the midst of this multidimensional war against humanity.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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