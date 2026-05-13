Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
10h

It's just another BIO-WEAPON.

Released by.......IZ-RA-HELL!

The ship DEPARTED from ARGENTINA, correct?

Let's look at Argentina........

Argentina's President is Javier Milei

His REAL LAST NAME is Mileikowsky; he just shortened it to MILEI.

WHO else has the REAL LAST NAME of Mileikowsky??

Benjamin Netanyahu!!

Gee.....what are the ODDS, that out of 195 countries on this planet, we have TWO President's with the REAL LAST NAME of MILIEKOWSHY??

Hmmmm.....do ya THINK that they are RELATED??!!

Then we have that new 'law', where BURNED FORESTS can now be sold TO.........Iz-ra-HELLis.

And WHO is going around BURNING DOWN the forests in Argentina??......Iz-ra-HELLis!

And I just learned that Argentina's WATER RIGHTS......their water was 'sold' to........Iz-ra-HELL.

So, now we have a Bio-weapon, that was released on a Cruise Ship that DEPARTED from ARGENTINA??

Sometimes the dots connect themselves!

KEEP AN EYE ON ARGENTINA!!

I can go further, with Argentina, with the REAL History of NAZIS/WW II/Germans/Jews.

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Gayla's avatar
Gayla
9h

Very insightful. Interesting about the forms of hypnosis. We used to speak regularly of "subliminal suggestion", and could often find it in advertising, if we looked. Many of us used to look for it in magazine ads, as if we were looking for an object in a child's magazine. I haven't heard the term "subliminal suggestion" for many years. But it was known to actually sell many products back then. Looks like indirect hypnosis has taken its place.

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