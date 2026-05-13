The Hantavirus ‘scare’, and that is what it is, regardless of whether the ‘scare’ is about a deadly virus spreading, or if the ‘scare’ is about another plandemic with associated lockdowns, face masks, other humiliation rituals, and bioweapon injections. In early May an Atlantic cruise ship had an alleged outbreak of the Hantavirus. To date there have been 11 cases and 3 deaths. Hantavirus spreads largely through rat feces and saliva. The story is that bird watchers in an Argentina garbage dump contracted the disease, ostensibly through dust particles, and then spread it to other passengers. It is not considered highly contagious, although it has an up to 8 week incubation period. Infected passengers and other potentially infected passengers are being quarantined in several European countries as well as the United States.

As mentioned the Hantavirus ‘scare’ immediately evokes muscle memory prompting fears of another COVID style outbreak, whether you buy into the fear porn and believe your life is at risk, or if you fear another global attack on humanity by their governments. The latter group is openly calling BS and stating that there will not be compliance. While some are genuinely being retraumatized, others are secretly wondering if they will get paid to stay home and watch Netflix all day.

My view is that Hantavirus will not be another plandemic. They would have to claim a viral mutation of some sort to justify the newfound contagiousness of the disease, while spreading it through nanodust, as was a possibility with COVID. While this is always possible, it appears to me that Hantavirus’ purpose is to serve as an indirect hypnotic suggestion and convincer.

Direct suggestion is very powerful of course, especially with constant repetition through multiple mediums. This is indisputable.

Remember the people wearing masks and following lines on the floor and impatiently waiting to get their bioweapon injections?

Indirect suggestions, while sometimes difficult to quantify the results, are very powerful as well. The difference between direct hypnotic suggestion and indirect hypnotic suggestions is similar to the difference between explicit and implicit writing. Indirect suggestions are implicit. They are contained in the metaphors, the context, and so on.

A cliché example of an indirect suggestion would be that of a politician speaking with the American flag in the background. The implication is to associate patriotism with the politician. There was not a direct suggestion that stated that supporting this candidate is the patriotic thing to do, however, it was implied. Granted the flag waving technique has been overplayed over the years and may be losing its effect, it is still a good example.

Product placement in a movie would be another example. Seeing your favorite brand of cereal on the kitchen table as a family has heart felt moment together creates an implied association between the emotion and even the concept of family with the product. It is not explicitly stated.

These are simple examples, but they illustrate the power of indirect suggestions. Since the suggestion is not explicitly stated, there is less conscious resistance to the suggestion. Almost every movie, television program, or so called newscast, uses indirect suggestions to manipulate the populace. Although, recent years have seen a move toward overt direct suggestion away from indirect suggestion. Maybe worse, there is an increased attempt at indirect suggestions that are poorly masked and become overt. This creates more resistance and a backlash due to the feeling of deception and manipualiton.

Think of when you are relaxing and watching a movie or program and get annoyed because of an obvious political message woven into the script. The increased resistance arises out of the innate sense of deception and manipulation. The lack of creativity enhances the annoyance as they didn’t even try to hide the conditioning.

Keeping this brief description in mind. Let’s recast the Hantavirus. Instead of looking at it as another potential COVID scamdemic. Let’s recast it as an indirect hypnotic suggestion or convincer. A convincer is a suggestion that reinforces the overall message. In a clinical hypnosis setting, a convincer is reinforcing the trance state, and that you are in the trance state, and are often also forms of deepening techniques.

As a side note. It should be noted that clinical hypnosis is unlike mass media hypnosis in that the participant is willing and has much more control over the situation. The greater awareness of the situation requires a much higher degree of collaboration as the subject can more easily reject suggestions. With mass media hypnosis there is often no awareness of the manipulation.

Hantavirus as an indirect hypnotic convincer. A powerful indirect suggestion is regarding quarantines. After creating a good degree of fear and retraumatizing the public with associated media hype, the infected and potentially infected passengers were sent to quarantine in various different countries.

This prompts many people to question why didn’t they just quarantine the people on the cruise ship instead of risking infection to the rest of us?

Remember, we are dealing with an already traumatized public that can easily jump into that fear based muscle memory from COVID. As such, the focus is on fear and safety, not on the more important issue in this scenario. For Americans it is obvious.

Where in the United States Constitution did the government get the power to quarantine ‘imprison’ people against their will who have not committed crimes? Where did the government get jurisdiction over your health? Where in the United States Constitution is unfettered government empowered?

This of course should be a hotly debated issue in the so called public square. Yet it is not. Instead, after years of conditioning, the public is unwittingly accepting unfettered government.

Indirect hypnotic suggestions and convincers are also present in the reinforcing of government authority with contact tracing and surveillance. The purpose is to scare you and then to get you to unknowingly accept the indirect suggestion that action by the WHO, CDC, etc., prevented another massive outbreak. In other words, the fact that we do not end up in another COVID situation shows that our ‘protectors’, you know all the people that lied and psychologically tortured you in the past, are doing a good job.

It moves us closer to accepting the digital IDs with their vaccine passports, and even social credit scoring and geofencing. If we accept that it is okay to quarantine a human being because they may be ill, how far of a leap is it to implement geofencing based on vaccination status?

After a 90 year old passenger died, approximately 1700 passengers have been quarantined on another cruise ship due to a Norovirus outbreak. Norovirus is a form of gastroenteritis causing vomiting and diarrhea. There are reported to be 50 symptomatic people. In the past I think we would have called it a stomach bug or virus and not thought twice about it.

This story is about a much less deadly virus, but it acts as a good back up story reinforcing the indirect suggestions that we must be afraid, and that the government is here to alleviate our fear by restricting human liberty.

Somehow, that is a good thing?

It is great that many voices have already called BS on the Hantavirus and stated that there will be no compliance.

The true battle here, however, is to attack the indirect suggestions of government authority and that government even remotely has your best interests in mind. Human beings are being held captive against their will and are being used as a prop to push compliance to the emerging control grid.

This does not mean that there will not be another global attack on humanity in the form of a plandemic (Asian bird flu, poisoning the population to be allergic to meat and blaming ticks, etc.). It means that these ‘scares’ are indirect hypnotic suggestions and convincers designed to get you to fall for the next plandemic.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi, GiveSendGo, or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend