Yesterday, May 15, 2026, Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA) denied Oral Argument in Case 1D2025-3368 - Sansone V. DeSantis and Uthmeir mRNA Bioweapons Case. Sansone motioned for Oral Argument on April 2, 2026. On April 10, 2026, Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeir filed a motion in opposition to Oral Argument.

Florida’s First District Court of Appeal live streams hearings on Oral Argument. In an appeal, Oral Argument is discretionary, and not a right. The Court’s denial of Oral Argument is not indicative of how the case will be decided. The 1DCA will now decide the case based on the legal briefs filed with the Court.

Sansone stated:

“Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeir have a weak case. It is a race against time to win the appeal and get back in the trial court and get Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo under oath before we get a new Governor and new Surgeon General, which would further prejudice this case.”

One of Sansone’ primary witnesses, Dr. Francis Boyle, died two months after the case was filed. Dr. Boyle lobbied for and drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Sansone states that Boyle’s affidavit does not just reflect an expert legal opinion. it demonstrates legislative intent. An Overview of Dr. Boyle’s Legal View can be read here.

A Summary of the Appeal and other filings are linked below.

Screen Shot and PDF of Order are also below.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist litigating pro se to get the MRNA injections and products off the market because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone argues that his congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery were the result of involuntary environmental exposure via shedding. Sansone also argues that the continued distribution of these weapons of mass destruction poses a direct threat of harm to himself and 23 million Floridians. Sansone asserts that the involuntary exposure via shedding is in violation of Florida’s health freedom law, and the well documented harms from the injections violate several Constitutional provisions.

Dr. Sansone filed his Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024. This case was dismissed sua sponte (on its own volition) by the Trial Court Judge shortly afterward. Sansone won an appeal on procedural grounds on November 12, 2025. In December of 2025, after filing an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction seeking an evidentiary hearing, in which Sansone stated the intention to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has stated that MRNA is poison, the Trial Court dismissed the case again, sua sponte.

Sansone is seeking an injunction prohibiting the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they constitute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone states that the Governor’s continued facilitation of these weapons of mass destruction against Floridians constitute actual crimes against humanity.

Sansone’s initial 80-page complaint includes an additional 50 plus pages of affidavits from legal, medical, and pharmaceutical industry experts asserting that the COVID 19/mRNA injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD. Affidavits were later obtained from Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, and Funeral Director Richard, Hirschman.

The record of this case is very extensive as it includes a prior appeal and many Supplemental Authorities in the prior and current appeal, and multiple filings during two stints at the Trial Court.

Below are some of the important filings relevant to this current Appeal.

Order Order 5 15 2026 77.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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