Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Larry's avatar
Larry
3hEdited

please be safe and careful Dr Joe and thank you for being one of those standing up and exposing .. never thought DeSantis was a traitor.. now truth is exposed.

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Edmond Pare's avatar
Edmond Pare
3h

My bet is there is pharmaceutical money being received.

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