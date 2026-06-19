Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

The utterly wacko DC Cesspool has gone fully off its rocker.

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
2d

Thank you for bringing awareness to this development. Most people have no idea what's going on behind the veil. After all, to the masses ignorance is bliss.

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