Live with Dr. Joseph Sansone from the Netherlands
Update on Netherlands Genocide. Bioweapons Case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, etc.
Mar 10, 2026
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone Podcast
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.
