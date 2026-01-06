Michael Yon Discusses Venezuela Situation on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 98

Michael Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Venezuela situation as we tried to sift through the fog of war. We caught Michael late in the evening, as he was checking in from the Netherlands, Michael discussed the Venezuela issue within the content of larger geopolitical power struggles as well as information warfare.

Note: You can always click on transcript to read the transcript of these interviews.

Michael Yon started his military career in the special forces in the 1980s and then went on to be a military writer, and later a war combat correspondent. Michael has lived most of his life outside of the United States and has keen insight into various global worldviews and motivations. This coupled with his military background makes him a very interesting person to have a conversation with.

You can follow Michael Yon on Substack and X.com

MichaelYon.Substack.com

Share

Refer a friend