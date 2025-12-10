Dr. Mark Trozzi on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Mark Trozzi, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his experience being targeted in Canada for trying to practice medicine during COVID tyranny era and not supporting mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Mark Trozzi discusses ethics, integrity, that was discarded during COVID as he gives a detailed narrative of what he and other honest doctors experienced.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Dr. Trozzi BIO

Dr. Trozzi practiced Emergency Medicine in Canada for 27 years. He taught critical resuscitation and advanced trauma care for over a decade and held teaching positions at three Canadian medical schools. He was selected by the American College of Surgeons as an Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor.

Dr. Trozzi was on call in multiple emergency units throughout 2020, including one ER designated specifically for COVID-19. He observed severe discrepancies between COVID-19 public health mandates and medical science, ethical norms, and human rights. This included the obstruction of safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 and the promotion of non-voluntary experimental genetic injections, presented to the public as “safe and effective vaccines,” though they were predictably dangerous.

Due to these issues, Dr. Trozzi took an open-ended sabbatical from his prior career and income at the beginning of 2021, dedicating himself entirely to research, public education, and activism. Dr. Trozzi’s COVID Testimony.

Dr. Trozzi is one of the Directors of EBMCsquared CiC. He is an international steering committee member of the World Council for Health (WCH) and a founding member of WCH Canada. He has served on the WCH Law and Activism Committee, co-chaired the WCH Health & Science Committee, and currently serves on the WCH Research Ethics and Integrity Committee. In these forums, Dr. Trozzi collaborates with experts worldwide in science, clinical medicine, and law.

Dr. Trozzi serves as a Consultant and Medical Advisor to various health and human rights organizations, including Take Action Canada, Vaccine Choice Canada, Police on Guard, and the South Africa Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (SAVAERS).

Dr. Trozzi is a member of the Canada Health Alliance and the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. He is a co-author of the Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth issued in 2021.

Dr. Trozzi is a member of the International Crisis Summit, alongside Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Simone Gold, and others. He has spoken to multiple governments, including the Parliament of Romania, the UCP Party of Alberta, the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, the Parliament of Japan (Japan Rejects Self-Replicating RNA), and individual members of the Canadian federal parliament.

Dr. Trozzi testified at the National Citizens Inquiry into the Canadian Government’s response to COVID-19. He is one of many Canadian doctors whose medical licenses were suspended or revoked due to non-compliance and criticism of Canada’s COVID-19 public health mandates. He is a co-founder of Justice for Medicine, an organization dedicated to restoring science and medical ethics in Canada.

In recognition of his research, activism, and personal sacrifices, Dr. Trozzi received the 2023 Medical Heroism Award from LifeSiteNews and the 2025 National Braveheart Freedom Award from the Living Streams Institute.

Dr. Trozzi is an international scientific leader regarding the predictable failure of the COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” (True Efficacy), their mechanisms of injury (Unveiling the Mechanisms), and treatments for the injured (Detox Series).

1983

CW Jefferies Secondary School Ontario, Grade 13 Graduate, Awarded Ontario Scholar

1984-1985

University of Western Ontario, Department of Sciences, Undergraduate University Studies, Dean’s Honor List

1985-1990

University of Western Ontario Medical School, Graduate

1990-1991

University of Ottawa, Ontario Medical Internship, Graduate

1992-2024

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Independent License

2014-2024

Surgeons of America, Certified Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor

2014-2024

Surgeons of America, Certified in Advanced Trauma Life Support Provider

1994-Present

Heart & Stroke Foundation, Certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support

1994-Present

Heart & Stroke Foundation, Certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)

19

APPOINTMENTS/POSITIONS PRESENT

2022-Present

Board of Directors, EBMCsquared CiC,

2021-Present

Steering Committee Member, World Council for Health

2021-Present

Member, World Council for Heath, Health & Science Committee

2021-Present

Advisor, World Council for Health Law and Activism Committee

2024-Present

Member, World Council for Health, Research Ethics and Integrity Committee

2024-Present

President and Co-Founder, World Council for Health Canada

2022-Present

Member and International Advisor, International Crisis/Covid Summit

ADDITIONAL RESEARCH, PUBLIC HEALTH AND HUMAN RIGHTS

2021-Present

Founder, President, Lead Author and Public Lecturer, www.drtrozzi.news

MEDICAL & SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY ROLES

2021-Present

Vaccine Choice Canada

2021-Present

Take Action Canada

2022-Present

Police on Guard

2022-Present

South Africa Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (SAVAERS)

TEACHING

2011

Head Preceptor, Schulich School of Medicine’s Leamington Medquest Program,

2007-2012

Student Preceptor, LDMH Medical

2008-2010

Advanced Cardiac Life Support Instructor, various locations across Ontario

2011-2021

Teaching Medical Students and Residents, QHCNH

2013-2021

Assistant Professor, Queen’s University

2014-2022

Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor, American College of Surgeons

2014-2022

Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center

2018-2021

Lecturer & Student Coach Mentoring Medical Student Groups, University of Ottawa

HOSPITAL APPOINTMENTS

2017-2021

Emergency Physician, Hasting Highlands Health Services Center

2011-2021

Emergency Physician, Quinte Health Care North Hastings

2010-2015

Emergency Physician, Pembroke Regional Hospital

2009-2021

Emergency Physician St Francis Memorial Hospital

1994-2013

Emergency Physician, Leamington District Memorial Hospital

1993-1994

Emergency Physician, Grace Hospital

HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATIVE POSITIONS

2014

Head of Emergency Department, Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital

2014

Hospital Chief of Staff, Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS & ASSOCIATIONS

1992-2024

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario

1992-2024

Canadian Medical Association

1992-2024

Ontario Medical Association

1992-2024

Canadian Medical Protective Association

2005-2010

Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment

2015-2016

Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada

2021-Present

Canada Health Alliance

2021-Present

Canadian Covid Care Alliance

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIPS

1999-2000

Windsor and Essex County Air Quality Steering Committee

MENTIONS, HONOURS, AWARDS

2023 Medical Heroism Award from Life Site News (Link)

HOSTED INTERNATIONAL EXPERT PANELS

World Council For Health Urgent Panel Confirm Dangerous Undeclared DNA In Pfizer/Moderna COVID-19 “Vaccines”. Monday Oct 9 2023 WCH: Doctors Sucharit Bhakdi, Byram Bridle, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Mark Trozzi, Janci Lindsey, Brigitte König, Kevin McKernan MSc, and Christof Plothe DO. (Link)

WCH PlasmidGate International Legal Experts Hearing. December 17, 2023. Legal Implications of DNA in Injections (Link)

Complete C-19 Genetic ‘Vaccines’ Science Update. On June 24th, 2024, the World Council for Health, along with Christof Plothe, DO, and Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD, hosted an expert panel that included: Biologist, Biochemist, and Mathematician Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Geneticist Professor Dr. Alexandra Caude, PhD; Viral Immunologist Associate Professor Dr. Byram Bridle, PhD; Microbiologist Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, PhD; Molecular Biologist specializing in Oncology Professor Maarten Forenrod, PhD; Geneticist Kevin McKernan, MS; Immunologist, Geneticist, and Molecular Biologist Professor Dr. Karina Azevedo Whitehouse, PhD; Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay, PhD; Cardiorenal and Coronavirus Expert Professor Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; and attorney Katie Ashby Koppins, JD. (Link)

NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY, TESTIMONY AND ROUND TABLES

April 1st 2023 Testimony for a National Citizens Inquiry into the Canadian Governments response to COVID-19. (Link)

Discussion My Journey through Legal Battles to Defend Ethics and Patient Rights, with Attorneys Shawn Buckley and Michael Alexander. November 2024 (Link)

NCI | Canadian embalming experts round-table with Dr Trozzi. April 25, 2023 (Link)

PUBLICATIONS

2021 Co-author, Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth



2021-Present Author, Extensive library of public education materials (~2000 articles, videos lectures and interviews) found at www.drtrozzi.news including:

COVID Injections: Unveiling the Mechanisms of Harm. New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these diseases with the injections. (Link)

The True “Efficacy” of COVID-19 “Vaccines”. International Covid Summit - Presentation to the Parliament of Romania (Link)

COVID “Vaccines” Detox | 2023 Video Series (Link)

Dr Trozzi Alert | There’s DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots! Dr Trozzi gives a concise 15 Minute video explaining very concerning new revelations and implications. (Link)

Global Child Alert from the World Council For Health. Warning: WHO’s post- plandemic “Big Catch Up” vaccine program and Immunization Agenda 2030 is coming. (Link)

What´s Really in the COVID “Vaccines”. More than 60 scientists reveal what is really in the injections and what is happening to the injection victims´ blood. (Link)

COVID “Vaccines”; How Dangerous are They? From June 2021, a thorough investigation of the science behind the COVID “vaccines” used in the Western World. (Link)

Doctors, Nurses, Ethics & Law. April 2021. Ethical and financial conflicts for health care professionals under what many consider the “Criminal COVID Enterprise”. (Link)

The Utility of Vitamin D in Relation to COVID-19. March 2021 (Link)

Hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19. February 2021 (Link)

How is this a pandemic? March 2021. Exporing Canadian death certificates, and critique how COVID-19 has been regarded as a pandemic. (Link)

This is not a vaccine. January 2021. (Link)

Children Should Be Freed Now and Never COVID-Injected. October 07, 2021

Co-authored by Dr Paul Alexander PhD and Dr Mark Trozzi MD. (Link)

Drs Chris Milburn, Laura Braden, Aris Lavranos, Mark Trozzi on the sexualization of children and medical procedures on minors. September 12, 2023. (Link)

INTERESTS AND HOBBIES