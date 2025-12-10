Dr. Mark Trozzi on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Mark Trozzi, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his experience being targeted in Canada for trying to practice medicine during COVID tyranny era and not supporting mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Mark Trozzi discusses ethics, integrity, that was discarded during COVID as he gives a detailed narrative of what he and other honest doctors experienced.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Dr. Trozzi BIO
Dr. Trozzi practiced Emergency Medicine in Canada for 27 years. He taught critical resuscitation and advanced trauma care for over a decade and held teaching positions at three Canadian medical schools. He was selected by the American College of Surgeons as an Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor.
Dr. Trozzi was on call in multiple emergency units throughout 2020, including one ER designated specifically for COVID-19. He observed severe discrepancies between COVID-19 public health mandates and medical science, ethical norms, and human rights. This included the obstruction of safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 and the promotion of non-voluntary experimental genetic injections, presented to the public as “safe and effective vaccines,” though they were predictably dangerous.
Due to these issues, Dr. Trozzi took an open-ended sabbatical from his prior career and income at the beginning of 2021, dedicating himself entirely to research, public education, and activism. Dr. Trozzi’s COVID Testimony.
Dr. Trozzi is one of the Directors of EBMCsquared CiC. He is an international steering committee member of the World Council for Health (WCH) and a founding member of WCH Canada. He has served on the WCH Law and Activism Committee, co-chaired the WCH Health & Science Committee, and currently serves on the WCH Research Ethics and Integrity Committee. In these forums, Dr. Trozzi collaborates with experts worldwide in science, clinical medicine, and law.
Dr. Trozzi serves as a Consultant and Medical Advisor to various health and human rights organizations, including Take Action Canada, Vaccine Choice Canada, Police on Guard, and the South Africa Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (SAVAERS).
Dr. Trozzi is a member of the Canada Health Alliance and the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. He is a co-author of the Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth issued in 2021.
Dr. Trozzi is a member of the International Crisis Summit, alongside Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Simone Gold, and others. He has spoken to multiple governments, including the Parliament of Romania, the UCP Party of Alberta, the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, the Parliament of Japan (Japan Rejects Self-Replicating RNA), and individual members of the Canadian federal parliament.
Dr. Trozzi testified at the National Citizens Inquiry into the Canadian Government’s response to COVID-19. He is one of many Canadian doctors whose medical licenses were suspended or revoked due to non-compliance and criticism of Canada’s COVID-19 public health mandates. He is a co-founder of Justice for Medicine, an organization dedicated to restoring science and medical ethics in Canada.
In recognition of his research, activism, and personal sacrifices, Dr. Trozzi received the 2023 Medical Heroism Award from LifeSiteNews and the 2025 National Braveheart Freedom Award from the Living Streams Institute.
Dr. Trozzi is an international scientific leader regarding the predictable failure of the COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” (True Efficacy), their mechanisms of injury (Unveiling the Mechanisms), and treatments for the injured (Detox Series).
1983
CW Jefferies Secondary School Ontario, Grade 13 Graduate, Awarded Ontario Scholar
1984-1985
University of Western Ontario, Department of Sciences, Undergraduate University Studies, Dean’s Honor List
1985-1990
University of Western Ontario Medical School, Graduate
1990-1991
University of Ottawa, Ontario Medical Internship, Graduate
1992-2024
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Independent License
2014-2024
Surgeons of America, Certified Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor
2014-2024
Surgeons of America, Certified in Advanced Trauma Life Support Provider
1994-Present
Heart & Stroke Foundation, Certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support
1994-Present
Heart & Stroke Foundation, Certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)
19
APPOINTMENTS/POSITIONS PRESENT
2022-Present
Board of Directors, EBMCsquared CiC,
2021-Present
Steering Committee Member, World Council for Health
2021-Present
Member, World Council for Heath, Health & Science Committee
2021-Present
Advisor, World Council for Health Law and Activism Committee
2024-Present
Member, World Council for Health, Research Ethics and Integrity Committee
2024-Present
President and Co-Founder, World Council for Health Canada
2022-Present
Member and International Advisor, International Crisis/Covid Summit
ADDITIONAL RESEARCH, PUBLIC HEALTH AND HUMAN RIGHTS
2021-Present
Founder, President, Lead Author and Public Lecturer, www.drtrozzi.news
MEDICAL & SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY ROLES
2021-Present
Vaccine Choice Canada
2021-Present
Take Action Canada
2022-Present
Police on Guard
2022-Present
South Africa Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (SAVAERS)
TEACHING
2011
Head Preceptor, Schulich School of Medicine’s Leamington Medquest Program,
2007-2012
Student Preceptor, LDMH Medical
2008-2010
Advanced Cardiac Life Support Instructor, various locations across Ontario
2011-2021
Teaching Medical Students and Residents, QHCNH
2013-2021
Assistant Professor, Queen’s University
2014-2022
Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor, American College of Surgeons
2014-2022
Advanced Trauma Life Support Instructor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center
2018-2021
Lecturer & Student Coach Mentoring Medical Student Groups, University of Ottawa
HOSPITAL APPOINTMENTS
2017-2021
Emergency Physician, Hasting Highlands Health Services Center
2011-2021
Emergency Physician, Quinte Health Care North Hastings
2010-2015
Emergency Physician, Pembroke Regional Hospital
2009-2021
Emergency Physician St Francis Memorial Hospital
1994-2013
Emergency Physician, Leamington District Memorial Hospital
1993-1994
Emergency Physician, Grace Hospital
HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATIVE POSITIONS
2014
Head of Emergency Department, Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital
2014
Hospital Chief of Staff, Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital
PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS & ASSOCIATIONS
1992-2024
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario
1992-2024
Canadian Medical Association
1992-2024
Ontario Medical Association
1992-2024
Canadian Medical Protective Association
2005-2010
Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment
2015-2016
Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada
2021-Present
Canada Health Alliance
2021-Present
Canadian Covid Care Alliance
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIPS
1999-2000
Windsor and Essex County Air Quality Steering Committee
MENTIONS, HONOURS, AWARDS
2023 Medical Heroism Award from Life Site News (Link)
HOSTED INTERNATIONAL EXPERT PANELS
World Council For Health Urgent Panel Confirm Dangerous Undeclared DNA In Pfizer/Moderna COVID-19 “Vaccines”. Monday Oct 9 2023 WCH: Doctors Sucharit Bhakdi, Byram Bridle, Peter McCullough, Jessica Rose, Mark Trozzi, Janci Lindsey, Brigitte König, Kevin McKernan MSc, and Christof Plothe DO. (Link)
WCH PlasmidGate International Legal Experts Hearing. December 17, 2023. Legal Implications of DNA in Injections (Link)
Complete C-19 Genetic ‘Vaccines’ Science Update. On June 24th, 2024, the World Council for Health, along with Christof Plothe, DO, and Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD, hosted an expert panel that included: Biologist, Biochemist, and Mathematician Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Geneticist Professor Dr. Alexandra Caude, PhD; Viral Immunologist Associate Professor Dr. Byram Bridle, PhD; Microbiologist Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, PhD; Molecular Biologist specializing in Oncology Professor Maarten Forenrod, PhD; Geneticist Kevin McKernan, MS; Immunologist, Geneticist, and Molecular Biologist Professor Dr. Karina Azevedo Whitehouse, PhD; Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Dr. Janci Lindsay, PhD; Cardiorenal and Coronavirus Expert Professor Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; and attorney Katie Ashby Koppins, JD. (Link)
NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY, TESTIMONY AND ROUND TABLES
April 1st 2023 Testimony for a National Citizens Inquiry into the Canadian Governments response to COVID-19. (Link)
Discussion My Journey through Legal Battles to Defend Ethics and Patient Rights, with Attorneys Shawn Buckley and Michael Alexander. November 2024 (Link)
NCI | Canadian embalming experts round-table with Dr Trozzi. April 25, 2023 (Link)
PUBLICATIONS
2021 Co-author, Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth
2021-Present Author, Extensive library of public education materials (~2000 articles, videos lectures and interviews) found at www.drtrozzi.news including:
COVID Injections: Unveiling the Mechanisms of Harm. New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these diseases with the injections. (Link)
The True “Efficacy” of COVID-19 “Vaccines”. International Covid Summit - Presentation to the Parliament of Romania (Link)
COVID “Vaccines” Detox | 2023 Video Series (Link)
Dr Trozzi Alert | There’s DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots! Dr Trozzi gives a concise 15 Minute video explaining very concerning new revelations and implications. (Link)
Global Child Alert from the World Council For Health. Warning: WHO’s post- plandemic “Big Catch Up” vaccine program and Immunization Agenda 2030 is coming. (Link)
What´s Really in the COVID “Vaccines”. More than 60 scientists reveal what is really in the injections and what is happening to the injection victims´ blood. (Link)
COVID “Vaccines”; How Dangerous are They? From June 2021, a thorough investigation of the science behind the COVID “vaccines” used in the Western World. (Link)
Doctors, Nurses, Ethics & Law. April 2021. Ethical and financial conflicts for health care professionals under what many consider the “Criminal COVID Enterprise”. (Link)
The Utility of Vitamin D in Relation to COVID-19. March 2021 (Link)
Hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19. February 2021 (Link)
How is this a pandemic? March 2021. Exporing Canadian death certificates, and critique how COVID-19 has been regarded as a pandemic. (Link)
This is not a vaccine. January 2021. (Link)
Children Should Be Freed Now and Never COVID-Injected. October 07, 2021
Co-authored by Dr Paul Alexander PhD and Dr Mark Trozzi MD. (Link)
Drs Chris Milburn, Laura Braden, Aris Lavranos, Mark Trozzi on the sexualization of children and medical procedures on minors. September 12, 2023. (Link)
INTERESTS AND HOBBIES
Ecosystem and Nature Conservationist
Spanish Speaking
Musician
Athlete / Open Water Swimmer
Equestrian Enthusiast
