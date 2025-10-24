The Emerging Technocratic Slave System

In this fascinating conversation Technocracy.News publisher Patrick Wood stopped by Mind Matters and everything Else to discuss the dangers of an emerging technocracy.

Technocracy.News is an informative news site for all things technocracy. Make sure you check it out.

In our discussion, Patrick delves into the concept of technocracy, which he describes as a resource-based economic system that emerged in 1932 at Columbia University. This system is rooted in the science of social engineering, aiming to manage resources scientifically while eliminating politics, politicians, financiers, and financial systems. Technocracy seeks to control the distribution of goods and services to the entire population from birth to death, treating society as a technical engineering problem. Patrick emphasizes that this vision, which aligns with sustainable development, has persisted for nearly a century and is now evolving with advanced technology.

We discussed proposed digital ID laws, such as those being considered in Texas and supported nationally by Senator Mike Lee, and their utility as a backdoor to centralized digital control. Patrick suggests these laws could integrate with digital currencies and biometric tracking systems, including facial recognition and wearable devices, to monitor and control individuals. We discussed how this ties into broader technocratic goals, such as implementing a centralized digital bank currency, which would function as an allowance based on behavior, in essence eliminating private property in the form of money.

Patrick also explains the rapid advancement of AI, which Wood notes is doubling in processing power every three to four months. By the end of Trump’s term, AI could be 16,000 times more powerful, driving widespread automation. Patrick discussed replacing workers with robots in warehouses by 2032, eventually displacing most human workers and creating a class of “unemployables” who will rely on a universal basic income and be numbed virtual reality to occupy their time. This shift, Patrick explains, aligns with technocracy’s aim to mold people into compliant components of a mechanized system, stripping away human agency.

Patrick further discusses technocracy’s goal of controlling global resources, which involves eliminating private property rights. He highlights the tokenization of assets, such as land and homes, by entities like BlackRock, which purchase properties to rent rather than sell, effectively transferring wealth to elites. He references Howard Lutnick’s interest in tokenizing 680 million acres of U.S. land, leaving individuals with no ownership. This, Patrick asserts, fulfills the technocratic vision of a resource-based system where elites control all assets.

We discussed the MRNA bioweapon injections and the depopulation agenda. The increased health problems of the injected could be leveraged into coercing people into technocratic systems through dependency on medical interventions.

We discussed technocracy’s mechanistic, anti-human mindset and dystopian works like Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World where humanity was genetically engineered to be compliant and C.S. Lewis’s That Hideous Strength, where transhumanist technocrats sought to rid the planet of organic life. We also discussed the possibility of AI enhanced technocracy far surpassing the totalitarianism of historical figures like Hitler, Stalin, or Mao. Unlike Marxism, socialism, or fascism, technocracy rejects all political discourse, viewing humans as unreliable and in need of engineering, a philosophy that Patrick traces back to its 1930s origins, including connections to figures like Elon Musk’s grandfather, a technocracy leader in Canada.

Patrick did suggests that the AI industry, currently a financial bubble with no significant revenue, could collapse, disrupting technocratic plans. He also praises efforts like the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal’s declaration of mRNA injections as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, which could inspire further opposition. We also discussed the importance of not falling into learned helplessness and resisting technocracy.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend