Nonfeasance! James Roguski on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 96

James Roguski stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss recent freedom of information data obtained in Europe. James shares some of the horrific data in these documents and asks for your help sifting through the data. Call James at 310-619-3055 if you would like to assist him. In this interview James explains how government officials and administrations are guilty of nonfeasance and he explains what that is in detail.

Roguski also talks about the evil attack on pregnant woman that continues by the CDC, HHS and other agencies by lying to them and telling them to protect their children with deadly mRNA bioweapon shots.

James Roguski’s Talking Points:

1. The CDC is currently committing nonfeasance by failing to implement changes in the information that they provide to the public.

2. The HHS is actively misbranding the COVID-19 “vaccines” that it has approved by advertising them for off-label use in pregnant women for the health of their unborn and newborn babies, even though the vaccines are actually likely to reduce the likelihood that their babies will be born at all.

3. The Department of HHS is providing advertising for COVID-19 vaccines while paying lip service to being opposed to pharmaceutical advertising.

4. James submitted a FOIA request to obtain the results of the 12 studies that Moderna was obligated to perform when SPIKEVAX was approved in January 2022. The FDA should have this data, but has not released it to the public.

5. Despite RFK Jr.’s claims that all “vaccines” will be approved only if they have undergone double blind, placebo controlled studies, Moderna’s mNEXSPIKE was approved after only a “non-inferiority” study in which it was not compared to a placebo, but only to Moderna’s other COVID-19 product, SPIKEVAX.

6. James has obtained dozens of CONFIDENTIAL Moderna documents from the European Medicines Agency and I am putting out a call for assistance from people who are willing to help review and analyze well over 11,000 pages of information.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend