The Crash of 2029 with Dr. Murray Sabrin, EP 93

Professor Emeritus Dr. Murray Sabrin stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the current government shutdown, inflation, economic outlook, and dismantling the welfare warfare state.

Professor Sabrin critiques the current state of the American economy and society, describing it as a “mixed economy” plagued by crony capitalism and excessive military-industrial spending. He highlights the deep polarization in the country, noting that it is the most divided he has seen in his lifetime. Sabrin argues that these issues stem from a departure from foundational principles that could restore freedom and prosperity. He also discussed the inefficiency of government intervention in the economy and the resulting unintended consequences. Dr. Sabrin proposes embracing free markets, sound money, limiting government intervention, adhering to constitutional spending, and adopting a non-interventionist foreign policy. He believes these principles would counteract the negative effects of cronyism and overreach, both domestically and internationally, paving the way for a more cohesive and thriving nation.

You can visit MAFIUSA.com for more info.

And of course his substack. Murray Sabrin.Substack.com

About Dr. Murray Sabrin

Dr. Murray Sabrin didn’t come from privilege or wealth. He arrived in America as a child from West Germany, the son of Holocaust survivors, with nothing but hope, grit, and determination.

From those humble beginnings, he pursued education relentlessly, eventually earning a Ph.D. in Economic Geography from Rutgers University. Over decades, Murray became a trusted economist, author, and consultant.

Dr. Sabrin joined the faculty of the Anisfield School of Business of Ramapo College of New Jersey in 1985 and retired on July 1, 2020 as Professor of Finance. In January 2021 the Board of Trustees awarded Sabrin emeritus status for his contributions to the college and his scholarly work.

In 2007 Murray and his wife, Florence, made a gift to Ramapo College to establish the Sabrin Center for Free Enterprise in the Anisfield School of Business, and they made another gift to establish the Sabrin Center resource room in the new Peter F. Mercer Learning Commons that opened in the Fall 2021.

Sabrin is the author of 5 books on taxes, government spending, and healthcare. His memoir, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual: An American Story was released in November 2022.

Murray has been a guest on scores of television, cable, radio and shows. He is also much sought after guest on podcasts. At Ramapo College, he organized and hosted dozens of symposia and produced three documentaries on healthcare, the Federal Reserve, and the income tax. You can find Murray’s commentary at

Sabrin’s Vision For Financial Independence

With fifty years of experience as a finance professor, speaker, writer, and investment analyst, Murray Sabrin sees a financial crisis culminating in the Crash of 2029. In a compelling presentation, Are You Prepared for the Crash of 2029?, he reveals the historical evidence and the current economic and financial conditions that virtually guarantee a substantial economic downturn. To invite Dr. Sabrin to speak to your organization in person or via Zoom, email him, msabrinmafi@gmail.com.

Recent Media Appearances

Michael Harrison interviews Murray Sabrin about financial freedom and the MAFI initiative.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.