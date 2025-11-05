MRNA Induced VAIDS, Hatfill's Firing, and Evidence of Vaccines Causing Autism

Epidemiologist and administrator of the McCullough Foundation,

, stopped by

to discuss the preliminary data coming from Dr. Villa’s research indicating widespread VAIDS among the MRNA injected. Nic also discussed the

. Dr. Hatfill is a bioweapons expert and was working toward exposing the MRNA shots within HHS. We also discussed RFK Jr.’s silence on Hatfill’s firing.

Mind Matters and Everything Else

Nic also discussed in detail recent research published by the Mccullough foundation indicating that autism is indeed caused by a combination of childhood vaccines. This is compelling research that should cause a reevaluation of the childhood vaccine industry. You can read about the McCullough foundation’s autism study here.

You can follow Nic Hulscher’s work at the TheFocalPoints.com and on his X account.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend