Breaking: Legal Expert Warns Canada Proposes Capital Punishment for Free Speech

Attorney Lisa Miron stopped by Mind Matters and Everything else to discuss Canada’s proposed law (Bill C-9) as a potential mechanism to impose the death penalty for what the government deems “hate speech,” effectively criminalizing free speech and expression and even core tenets of Christianity. Lawyer Lisa believes that even the cross will be deemed a hate symbol with this law. She discussed the deliberate vagueness of the law and how it could be used to target Christians and free speech in general. Lisa also discussed this in relation to her new book World On Mute.

