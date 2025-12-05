While waiting to find out about getting a status conference on scheduled on my motion for a preliminary injunction and 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing, I noticed that epidemiologist, Nicholas Hulscher, posted an article yesterday about this recent shedding study that I had missed. BREAKING STUDY: Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women.

So, I added it as exhibit ‘S’ list for my motion for a preliminary injunction and 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing. The study shows direct evidence of shedding which is relevant to my case.

I also supplemented my legal argument asserting a violation of § 381.00316 as an additional statutory ground for the injunction, even though it wasn’t in the original or amended complaint.

§ 381.00316(3)(a)1 – Governmental entities may not “require” any person to be vaccinated with an mRNA or EUA product.

By continuing to license and promote mass administration, the State creates a situation where unvaccinated citizens have no practical way to avoid exposure ( 50 % of unvaccinated pregnant women in this study, Exhibit ‘S’, now test positive for Pfizer mRNA). That is functionally equivalent to requiring vaccination because refusal no longer protects you from receiving the substance.

§ 381.00316(3)(a)2 – Governmental entities may not “coerce” vaccination.

Coercion is not limited to a direct order. When the State knows (via Florida Department of Health Official Bulletins, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s own statements, HHS press release, and now Exhibit ‘S’) that the product sheds and still pushes it into the population, it coerces the unvaccinated into either (a) isolating themselves from society or (b) involuntarily receiving the mRNA/spike, nanoparticles, anyway.

§ 381.00316(4) – No discrimination based on vaccination status.

Shedding creates a discriminatory environment: the unvaccinated now bear the same biological burden (mRNA in blood/placenta) as the vaccinated, without consent, while the State continues to treat the products as safe and necessary.

§ 381.00316 was enacted to prevent any form of coerced vaccination with mRNA products. The new Exhibit S shows that 50 % of unvaccinated pregnant women now test positive for Pfizer mRNA in their placenta and blood. This means the State’s continued licensing and promotion of these products effectively forces the substance into the bodies of citizens who have explicitly refused it. That is coercion by another name, and it violates the plain language and intent of § 381.00316.”

I am already arguing Constitutional and Civil Rights violations, as well as Informed Consent law violations. Now I am arguing that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violate the recent statute prohibiting mandating mRNA. Can’t hurt and I don’t think it is too abstract.

The screen shot and downloadable pdf are below. pdf has the study attached. Following the screen shot is the case history and links.

On December 4, 2025, I motioned for a status hearing regarding setting up a date for an evidentiary hearing.

On December 1, 2025, I filed Notice of Issuance of Appellate Mandate and a Renewed Request for an Expedited Evidentiary Hearing

On November 20, 2025, I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and an evidentiary hearing in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am requesting a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and asking to be allowed 6 witnesses.

At Appellate Court I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.

I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.

On 11/19/2025 and 11/20/2025 I served Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier each with a Summons along with the Amended Complaint and the Initial Complaint.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. If you are not familiar with my case, you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint if you want to get granular.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.

