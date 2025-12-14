My case was Dismissed with Prejudice Friday afternoon 12/12/2025. This means I can’t amend my complaint to cure defects. Just before midnight on 12/12/2025 I filed a Motion for Rehearing.

Tonight on 12/23/ 2025 I filed a Supplement to the Motion for Rehearing that includes a proposed Second Amended Complaint (Exhibit A) to demonstrate to the Court that the defects were curable and dismissal with prejudice was premature. Screen shot and pdf below. The purpose is to have the Motion for Rehearing granted and then file the attached proposed Second Amended Complaint (Exhibit A). If the Motion for Rehearing is Denied this will help with an Appeal as it demonstrates the Dismissal with Prejudice was premature as the defects could be cured.

The judge stated that I did not state a clear cause of action clearly and concisely and that my case was conclusory. That is why my case was dismissed. It had nothing to do with the PREP Act as the PREP Act does not apply to my case as I am not suing the manufacturers, etc., for monetary damages. In my opinion the PREP Act is not Constitutional and people suing for indemnification purposes need to vigorously argue that in their briefs. I also do not believe that the PREP Act covers bioweapons…

The Dismissal also had nothing to do with my case being in the wrong venue etc.

If I get to the hearing stage in the Trial Court, I believe I will win in State Court. I will introduce evidence, studies, affidavits, etc. My witnesses will all testify to the harm of shedding i.e. involuntary environmental exposure and state that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I will also subpoena Surgeon General Ladapo to testify under oath to Florida Department of Health bulletins that mRNA is not safe and a potential threat to the human genome, his public declaration that COVID/mRNA shots are poison, and harms and damages of the mRNA. The State would have no defense to this.

The issue is to get to that stage. If I had filed an Amended Complaint as clean as the proposed Second Amended Complaint in this Supplement to the Motion for Rehearing, I think I would already have a hearing scheduled. Live and learn.

As it is now, I have about a 30% chance of the Judge Granting the Motion for Rehearing as I have demonstrated that the defects are curable and it will be a coin toss on winning the Appeal if needed.

If you actually read the Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and Evidentiary Hearing, as well as the Motion for Rehearing and the Supplement to the Motion for Rehearing (screen shot below and downloadable pdf) you will see that I have legitimate due process arguments. Also, I believe that the proposed Second Amended Complaint (Exhibit A) is a good template. It is based on my novel shedding argument that the shedding or involuntary environmental exposure is coerced or forced vaccination in violation of Florida’s recent Health Freedom law. I think this is a viable legal argument. I think the proposed Second Amended Complaint (Exhibit A) is also an excellent template for those that were harmed directly by the mRNA injections.

I do think that what I just filed is a very good move legally. As I found a way to get a Proposed Amended Complaint in front of the judge when I am not allowed to amend the complaint. Like I said if I had a cleaner Amended Complaint to begin with, I think I would have the evidentiary hearing scheduled by now. So, I do see this dismissal as avoidable.

I get people telling all the time what I am doing wrong and what I should do. My response is routinely to file a case and do better than I am doing, outperform me. That seems to fall on deaf ears. That is not sarcasm. I have been encouraging people to enter the arena for a few years. I am still shocked that we do not have at least 100 cases like mine in every state from both shedding and injection victims. I attribute it to Leaned Helplessness and Diffusion of Responsibility.

Hint, I think the proposed Second Amended Complaint (Exhibit A) is a good template. Find a legal argument or create one like I just did. My case is centered on my allegation that my heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 are the result of shedding or involuntary environmental exposure. I argue that continued distribution of the mRNA bioweapons is a threat of imminent harm.

Yes, I know, many believe the Courts are corrupt and there is no way to win. Well, let’s test that hypothesis and see 100 cases pop up in each state and see what happens…

If you are familiar with my recent filings and case history scroll down to view the Supplement to the Motion for Rehearing that has my proposed Second Amended Complaint (Exhibit A).

On 12/12/2025 I filed a Motion for Rehearing.

Current case in the Trial Court was dismissed on 12/12/2025.

On 12/11/2025 I filed an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and a 3.5 Hour Evidentiary Hearing.

If you are familiar with my recent filings and case history, you can scroll down to the screen shot of my motion below.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. I also invoke Florida’s Informed Consent Law and Florida’s Health Freedom Law prohibiting coerced MRNA, which I argue shedding or involuntary environmental exposure is. If you are not familiar with my case, you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint below if you want to get granular.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my prior case history.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Filed 237681638 Notice Plaintiff Supplement To Motion For Rehearing 238KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

