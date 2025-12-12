MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case: Court Dismissed Again
The court dismissed my case with prejudice. This means I can’t amend my complaint and can appeal. I will evaluate over the weekend for grounds for an appeal.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These shots àre toxic to the human body. These shots are designed to do harm. I do see an appeal as a good option, yet I am also concerned. I see a corrupted system.
It stinks Joe, but don’t give up. The truth will prevail!