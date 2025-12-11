Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Earlier today I filed an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and a 3.5 Hour Evidentiary hearing. If you are familiar with my recent filings and case history, you can scroll down to the screen shot of my motion below. As the motion indicates, I intend to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Ladapo to testify at the hearing, should it be granted. At this point not too much else to do other than wait to see what the Court does. Surgeon General Ladapo has made a public declaration that MRNA is poison.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. I also invoke Florida’s Informed Consent Law and Florida’s Health Freedom Law prohibiting coerced MRNA, which I argue shedding or involuntary environmental exposure is. If you are not familiar with my case, you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint below if you want to get granular.

