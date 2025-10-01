Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson, 9-30-2025

Update on Case and Bill Seeking to Prohibit MRNA Injections Because they are Bioweapons
Dr. Joseph Sansone
and
Emerald Robinson
Oct 01, 2025
I was on Lindell TV’s The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson discussing my case and bill and the legal significance of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo stating that MRNA is a poison.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my current case.

I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.

Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.

Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.

On 9-5-2025 Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo MRNA “Poison” statement filed as a Supplemental Authority in Appeal in Case to Prohibit MRNA Because They Are Bioweapons

On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention Filed as Supplemental Authority

On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority

8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research

On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.

On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument

3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.

Below is the screen shot of today’s filing and the pdf download of it.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

