Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson, 9-30-2025

I was on Lindell TV’s The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson discussing my case and bill and the legal significance of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo stating that MRNA is a poison.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my current case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend