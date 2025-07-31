Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Donate
Bitcoin Donations
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Attorney Ana Toledo on Mind Matters and Everything Esle with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 79
Targeted Individuals. V2K, Wireless Torture, and More...
17 hrs ago
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
33
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Attorney Ana Toledo on Mind Matters and Everything Esle with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 79
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
1:10:29
Politics and Cognitive Dissonance
In the 1950s Leon Festinger, Henry Riecken, and Stanley Schachter published a fascinating book titled When Prophecy Fails. Festinger later published his…
Jul 28
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
59
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Politics and Cognitive Dissonance
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Hello World Podcast - 7/24/2025 - Humanity vs. technology and challenges on the road
I was on the Hello World Podcast with Magdalena and Christy recently discussing my case to get the shots off the market and my bill. We also discussed…
Jul 27
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
20
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Hello World Podcast - 7/24/2025 - Humanity vs. technology and challenges on the road
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease
Landmark study reveals COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupt the expression of thousands of genes—triggering mitochondrial failure, immune reprogramming…
Published on FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
•
Jul 26
From MAGA to MAFI with the two Mikes. The Tariff Debate on July 25th, 5pm.
I will be debating the tariff issue on July 25, 5pm (ET) at the Mises Institute. You can watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/misesmedia or…
Published on Murray’s Newsletter
•
Jul 23
Case Update: I Filed Notice of Supplemental Authority - Surgeon General Ladapo Study
I filed to Notice of Supplemental Authority today.
Jul 22
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
45
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Case Update: I Filed Notice of Supplemental Authority - Surgeon General Ladapo Study
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Dr. Kirk Moore on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 78
Dr.
Jul 22
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
79
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Kirk Moore on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 78
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
43:54
I've created Japan and South Korea draft versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
Below I’ve provided downloadable draft bills for Japan and South Korea versions of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’.
Jul 21
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
69
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
I've created Japan and South Korea draft versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Nate Cain On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 77
Epstein, Nate's Whistle Blowing, and Experience as a Targeted Individual
Jul 17
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
39
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Nate Cain On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 77
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
2:00:26
While You Were Distracted: Trump’s GENIUS Act CBDC Will Allow Government to Punish Vaccine Mandate Refusers by Freezing Bank Accounts
Under cover of the Epstein distraction, the most momentous coup over the US Constitution in US history is quietly taking place...
Published on Exposing The Darkness
•
Jul 17
Breaking: Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law"
Share on Facebook Share on X Print this Page Share by Email
Jul 16
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
69
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Breaking: Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Dr. Peter McCullough On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 76
Dr.
Jul 14
•
Dr. Joseph Sansone
102
Share this post
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dr. Peter McCullough On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 76
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
26:29
© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts