Attorney Ana Toledo on Mind Matters and Everything Esle with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 79
Targeted Individuals. V2K, Wireless Torture, and More...
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
16
1:10:29
Politics and Cognitive Dissonance
In the 1950s Leon Festinger, Henry Riecken, and Stanley Schachter published a fascinating book titled When Prophecy Fails. Festinger later published his…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
23
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Hello World Podcast - 7/24/2025 - Humanity vs. technology and challenges on the road
I was on the Hello World Podcast with Magdalena and Christy recently discussing my case to get the shots off the market and my bill. We also discussed…
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
16
BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease
Landmark study reveals COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupt the expression of thousands of genes—triggering mitochondrial failure, immune reprogramming…
Published on FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)  
From MAGA to MAFI with the two Mikes. The Tariff Debate on July 25th, 5pm.
I will be debating the tariff issue on July 25, 5pm (ET) at the Mises Institute. You can watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/misesmedia or…
Published on Murray’s Newsletter  
Case Update: I Filed Notice of Supplemental Authority - Surgeon General Ladapo Study
I filed to Notice of Supplemental Authority today.
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
5
Dr. Kirk Moore on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 78
Dr.
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
24
43:54
I've created Japan and South Korea draft versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
Below I’ve provided downloadable draft bills for Japan and South Korea versions of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’.
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
16
Nate Cain On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 77
Epstein, Nate's Whistle Blowing, and Experience as a Targeted Individual
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
13
2:00:26
While You Were Distracted: Trump’s GENIUS Act CBDC Will Allow Government to Punish Vaccine Mandate Refusers by Freezing Bank Accounts
Under cover of the Epstein distraction, the most momentous coup over the US Constitution in US history is quietly taking place...
Published on Exposing The Darkness  
Breaking: Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law"
Dr. Joseph Sansone
18
Dr. Peter McCullough On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 76
Dr.
  
Dr. Joseph Sansone
23
26:29
