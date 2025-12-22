I have been so busy with my case that I have not had time to share these videos. The videos are of the press conference held by Attorney Peter Stassen and individual statements from Mr. Stassen and the five potential witnesses. (Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitz, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Dr. Joseph Sansone). The press conference is followed by the individual statements. These are condensed spoken versions of the written statements to be given to the court.

Peter Stassen: Press Conference (English) - The Great Reset on Trial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnXmSh6yGz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnXmSh6yGz

/watch?v=hnXmSh6yGz

Peter Stassen: Press Conference (English) - The Great Reset on Trial

Dr. Joseph Sansone Statement: The Great Reset on Trial

Dr. Michael Yeadon Statement: The Great Reset on Trial

Catherine Austin Fitts Statement: The Great Reset on Trial

Sasha Latypova Statement: The Great Reset on Trial

Katherine Watt Statement: The Great Reset on Trial

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend