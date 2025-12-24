Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA) has assigned a case number in Sansone V. DeSantis, Uthmeier. This is the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case.

The case number is Case 1D2025-3368. The Lower Tribunal case number is still: 2024-CA-001977.

I won my first appeal, but my case was dismissed again by the trial court. I believe I have a stronger procedural case than I did last time. I have been working on my Appellate Brief since December 16, 2025. I have 70 days from the Notice of Appeal which was filed on December 18, 2025, to file an Appellate Brief, but I hope to file that soon.

Press Release: For Immediate Distribution: The Sansone vs DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case is headed back to the Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA). Sansone has been attempting to get an injunction preventing the Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthemier from continuing to facilitate the distribution of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the form of mRNA injections and products. Sansone says that this is mass murder and that most people will die from the effects of these injections in the years ahead and that decreased lifespans, increased infant mortality, and decreased birth rates, indicate a culling of the population.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

