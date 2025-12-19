Press Release: For Immediate Distribution:

The Sansone vs DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case is headed back to the Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA). Sansone has been attempting to get an injunction preventing the Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthemier from continuing to facilitate the distribution of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the form of mRNA injections and products. Sansone says that this is mass murder and that most people will die from the effects of these injections in the years ahead and that decreased lifespans, increased infant mortality, and decreased birth rates, indicate a culling of the population.

Psychotherapist, and pro se litigant, Dr. Joseph Sansone asserts that this violates Article I, section 2 (the inalienable right to life and liberty), Article I, section 23 (right of privacy), and Article I, section 9 (due process) of the Florida Constitution, as well as section 381.00316, Florida Statutes (Florida Health Freedom Act), by permitting and facilitating involuntary environmental exposure to mRNA products that operate as de facto forced or coerced vaccination without consent, and create an imminent risk to life, bodily integrity, and health.

Sansone has asserted that his congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of involuntary environmental exposure commonly referred to as shedding. Sansone argues that this is violating Florida’s health freedom law. Sansone also asserts that the distribution of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction create a public health crisis.

Sansone won a prior appeal on a procedural issue on November 12, 2025. The initial complaint against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was filed on December 1, 2024. The case was dismissed on December 9, 2024. A subsequent Moton for Rehearing was denied on December 19, 2024. In doing so the Trial Court threatened sanctions and prohibited further motions, thereby preventing Sansone from amending his complaint. The First District Court of Appeal dismissed the case stating that the case was still active in the Trail Court, allowing amendment. While a procedural win for Sansone, the 1DCA did not rule on the merits of the case.

On November 12, 2025, after the 1DCA procedural victory, Sansone immediately amended his complaint. This was followed with a motion for a preliminary injunction and 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing with six witnesses. The witness list indicated that Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, was to be subpoenaed to testify. The court was nonresponsive prompting Sansone to file an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and 3.5 hour Evidentiary Hearing on December 11, 2025. Although, Dr. Sansone had provided the Trial Court with affidavits supporting the weapons claim and harms and damages from the mRNA injections, and documentation of a life threatening heart condition (LVEF 15-20% indicative of severe heart failure and high risk for sudden cardiac death), on December 12, 2025, the Trial Court dismissed the case again, this time with prejudice (blocking further amendment to the complaint) while there was a pending Emergency Motion for a Preliminary injunction.

Also on December 12, 2025, Dr. Sansone then made a Motion for Rehearing and in doing so provided the Trial Court with a Supplement that included a proposed Second Amended Complaint, showing the Court that stated defects were curable.

On December 18, 2025, the Trial Court Denied a Motion for Rehearing. In doing so, the Court did not address issues raised in the Motion for Rehearing or the Supplement to the Motion for Rehearing, or the attached proposed Second Amended Complaint curing stated defects.

The proposed Second Amended Complaint states:

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants’ conduct facilitates the deployment and continued availability of biological and technological agents that operate through mRNA mechanisms capable of causing widespread, irreversible harm, including serious bodily injury or death, to medically vulnerable individuals and the public at large. Plaintiff alleges that, by virtue of their design, dissemination, and population-wide impact, such agents function in a manner consistent with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, whether exposure occurs directly through injection or indirectly through involuntary environmental exposure, thereby constituting forced or coerced vaccination in violation of section 381.00316, Florida Statutes.

The proposed Second Amended Complaint also states:

Plaintiff respectfully requests that the Court: (a) immediately enter a preliminary injunction (with or without notice) prohibiting Defendants, their officers, agents, servants, employees, and all persons in active concert or participation with them from authorizing, licensing, facilitating, funding, promoting, or otherwise permitting the distribution, administration, or availability of any mRNA product (including self-amplifying or self-replicating mRNA) within the State of Florida; (b) in the alternative, set an expedited 3.5-hour evidentiary hearing on Plaintiff’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction within fourteen (14) days of entry of an order reinstating this action, or on the first available date thereafter; (c) after such hearing, enter a preliminary injunction granting the same relief; and (d) after final judgment, enter a permanent injunction granting the same relief.

Later in the evening on December 18, 2025, Dr. Sansone filed a Notice of Appeal.

Regarding the prospects for the appeal, Sansone believes there are several reversable errors by the Trial Court involving due process and abuse of discretion.

Regarding the Governor and Attorney General, Sansone stated:

“The bottom line is that Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthemier are facilitating mass murder. The Governor and Attorney General have the power to stop all mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida. The Florida Department of Health has stated that mRNA is not safe and a potential threat to the human genome. Governor DeSantis has defended the distribution of mRNA products in the State of Florida knowing full well that they constitute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

Regarding the overall prospects for the case, Sansone stated:

“If I am eventually allowed to have an evidentiary hearing, assuming that I live that long, once I subpoena Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to testify under oath, along with other witnesses, Governor DeSantis and the State of Florida will have no defense.”

Since the initiation of the case on December 1, 2024, and after returning to the Trial Court from the Appellate Court, Sansone has yet to receive a hearing on the merits of the case, despite a documented life threatening condition. The case is headed back to the Appellate Court.

The newly initiated Appellate Case has yet to receive a case number in the 1DCA.

Case History:

To RECAP if you are not familiar with the prior case history.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

