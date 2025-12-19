Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1hEdited

Wow.. Dr Joe, you are Tenacious, Brave and I admire you. Thank you for your courage and desire for justice. For sharing this.

What happened to

Ladapo?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture