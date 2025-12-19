The Trial Court Denied a Motion for Rehearing that included a Supplement with a proposed Second Amended Complaint curing defects. On December 12, 2025, the Trial Court Dismissed the case with Prejudice, blocking any further amendments to the complaint. A Motion for Rehearing was filed on December 12, 2025, and on December 13 2025, a Supplement with a proposed Second Amended Complaint was filed demonstrating to the Court that the defects were curable. On December 18, 2025, the Trial Court Denied the Motion for Rehearing. Later in the evening on December 18 2025, a Notice of Appeal was filed.

Screen Shot and pdf below)

Case history follows below screen shot.

238071790 Notice Of Appeal 12 18 2025 693KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My case was dismissed on 12/12/2025.

On 12/11/2025 I filed an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and a 3.5 Hour Evidentiary Hearing.

If you are familiar with my recent filings and case history, you can scroll down to the screen shot of my motion below.

I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. I also invoke Florida’s Informed Consent Law and Florida’s Health Freedom Law prohibiting coerced MRNA, which I argue shedding or involuntary environmental exposure is. If you are not familiar with my case, you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint below if you want to get granular.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.

