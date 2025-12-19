Court Denies Motion for Rehearing in Sansone vs. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case
The Trial Court in Leon County denied a Motion for Rehearing and a Supplement with a proposed Second Amended Complaint. On December 12, 2025, the Trial Court Dismissed the case with Prejudice, blocking any further amendments to the complaint. A Motion for Rehearing was filed on December 12, 2025, and on December 13 2025, a Supplement with a proposed Second Amended Complaint was filed demonstrating to the Court that the defects were curable.
The Court disregarded this and Denied the Motion for Rehearing. (Screen Shot/pdf below)
A Notice of Appeal was filed later in the evening on 12/18/2025.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
GiveSendGo to support this case. Support is greatly appreciated.
Case history follows below screen shot.
My case was dismissed on 12/12/2025.
On 12/11/2025 I filed an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction and a 3.5 Hour Evidentiary Hearing.
If you are familiar with my recent filings and case history, you can scroll down to the screen shot of my motion below.
On December 8, 2025, I filed a Motion for Expedited Ruling on Pending Motion for a Status Conference..
On December 6, 2025, I filed a Notice for Supplement exhibit ‘U’ which was a study showing high mortality after 3 years with an ejection fraction below 20%. This was to buttress irreparable harm argument.
On December 4, 2025, I filed a Notice of Supplemental Exhibit S - Shedding Study. I also introduced a new legal argument that the shedding or environmental exposure constitutes forced or coerced MRNA in violation of Florida’s recent health freedom law prohibiting that.
On December 4, 2025, I motioned for a status hearing regarding setting up a date for an evidentiary hearing.
On December 1, 2025, I filed Notice of Issuance of Appellate Mandate and a Renewed Request for an Expedited Evidentiary Hearing
On November 20, 2025, I filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and an evidentiary hearing in my case seeking to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am requesting a 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing and asking to be allowed 6 witnesses.
At Appellate Court I had a procedural win on November 12, 2025, and my case is back in the Trial Court.
I then filed an Amended Complaint with the Trial Court later that night on 11/12/2025.
On 11/19/2025 and 11/20/2025 I served Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier each with a Summons along with the Amended Complaint and the Initial Complaint.
I am arguing in my case that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in April of 2023 were the result of shedding. I argue that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and are a public health risk. I invoke the Florida Civil Rights act and the Basic Rights in the Florida Constitution. In particular, the right to life. I also invoke Florida’s Informed Consent Law and Florida’s Health Freedom Law prohibiting coerced MRNA, which I argue shedding or involuntary environmental exposure is. If you are not familiar with my case, you can read my Amended Complaint and then the initial complaint below if you want to get granular.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case history.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On November 12, 2025 1DCA dismissed appeal sending case back to Trial Court or now.
On November 2nd I filed an affidavit with echocardiogram showing ejection fraction decline from 35-40% to15-20%.
On October 23, 2025. Study Showing Decreased Lifespan with Each Injection Filed in Florida Case Seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injections are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
Much of our judicial system is the best Big Pharma has to offer.
This is definitely proof how powerful the pharmaceutical companies are and how they control judges Congress. etc