Dr. Joseph Sansone on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson 7-28-2025

I was on the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson talking about my bill Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act and My Case in FL 1DCA.
Note: CHD wrote the article about the case in the Netherlands, but they are not a plaintiff. Attorney Peter Stassen is representing people in the Netherlands injured by the shots.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
