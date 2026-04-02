Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Karenvusa
4d

The Dictionary should have a Dr. Joseph Sansone reference under the word "Tenacious". 💪🙂 Thank you for sticking with this.

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sandy
4d

God Bless you and this effort, Dr. Sansone.

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