A screen shot and downloadable pdf. of Sansone’s Oral Argument is below.

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(Note: I am still not Julius Caesar. I wrote this in third person, since with a few exceptions, nobody, even most health freedom influencers, will cover this case, I may as well do it…lol)

Sansone filed a Motion for Oral Argument this evening, citing the complexity of the case, novel issue of great public importance, procedural irregularities, and the lack of a hearing since December 1st of 2024, as reasons to have Oral Argument. Oral Argument in an appeal is discretionary, and the court may or may not grant Oral Argument. If granted, opposing parties will each be granted 20 minutes to present their arguments.

Earlier today, psychotherapist, Dr. Joseph Sansone, filed a Reply Brief to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthemeir in his effort to prohibit MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Two days earlier, Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier, filed an Answer Brief fighting to keep MRNA injections and products on the market.

Sansone is seeking an injunction prohibiting the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they constitute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone states that the Governor’s continued facilitation of these weapons of mass destruction against Floridians constitute actual crimes against humanity.

Sansone’s initial 80-page complaint includes an additional 50 plus pages of affidavits from legal, medical, and pharmaceutical industry experts asserting that the COVID 19/mRNA injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD. Affidavits were later obtained from Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, and Funeral Director Richard, Hirschman.

Dr. Boyle lobbied for and drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Sansone states that Boyle’s affidavit does not just reflect an expert legal opinion. it demonstrates legislative intent. An Overview of Dr. Boyle’s Legal View can be read here.

Sansone is also a potential witness in the Netherlands Genocide and Bioweapons civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte et al. (current Secretary of NATO, and other Dutch officials) The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.

The record of this case is very extensive as it includes a prior appeal and many Supplemental Authorities and multiple filings during two stints at the Trial Court.

Below are some of the important filings relevant to this current Appeal.

A screen shot and downloadable pdf. of Sansone’s Oral Argument is below.

245127912 Request Motion For Oral Argument 164KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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