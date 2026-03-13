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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

The Lataster study on excess deaths was filed as a Supplemental Authority in the Sansone V. DeSantis, Uthmeir, mRNA Bioweapons Case. The study’s author, Raphael Lataster, (BPharm, PhD), concluded that the excess deaths are almost certainly attributed to the COVID injections.

Dr. Lataster posted about this study on his substack.

Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier have been granted a 60 day extension, to March 30, 2026, to file their answer brief. That gives them total of 90 days to file an Answer Brief. This case is in the appellate court. A detailed summary of my case can be read here. My Appellate Brief can be read here.

Screen shot of filing below full filing available via pdf downlaod.

243729866 Notice Of Supplemental Authority 3 13 2026 1.52MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

GiveSendGo to support this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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