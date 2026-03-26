Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

An important supplement, as the truth emerges.

mRNA was deliberate genocide. The criminals to include over 99% of Medical Doctors

acted as the delivery crew. All dependent on the "virus" grifting fraud.

Every exposure is prescient.

None are safe, None are effective / All are harmful, some genocidal

Has never been different

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
2hEdited

Praying for justice 🙏🏻

This delay is just wrong. And we all thought DeSantis was on our side ?!

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