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For Immediate Release - Bonita Springs Florida - Psychotherapist, Dr. Joseph Sansone, submitted Senator Ron Johnson’s Investigative Subcommittee letter, as a Supplemental Authority in the Sansone V. DeSantis and Uthmeir, mRNA Bioweapons Case.

The letter demonstrates that the federal government concealed Ischemic Stroke Safety Signal Connected to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster. This demonstrates intent and supports Sansone’s argument that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, and the need for evidentiary development.

On December 1, 2024, Sansone initiated the case seeking an injunction to prohibit the Governor and Attorney General of the State of Florida from continuing to facilitate the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The case was dismissed 9 days later and went through the Appellate Court.

Sansone won the appeal in November of 2025, only to have the Trial Court dismiss the case again in December of 2025.

Prior to the second dismissal, in an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction, Sansone indicated his intention to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who while speaking in his official capacity, has stated that mRNA was poison.

Sansone filed a new appeal on December 18 and filed his Appellate Brief on December 28, 2025. Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier have been granted a 60 day extension, to March 30, 2026, to file their Answer Brief. That gave them total of 90 days to file an Answer Brief.

This case is in the Appellate Court. A detailed summary of the current appeal can be read here. The current Appellate Brief can be read here.

Screen shot of filing below, full filing available via pdf download also below:

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244624271 Notice Of Supplemental Authority Ron Johnson Investigative Subcommittee 3 25 2026 2.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download