Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
3h

DeSantis has proven himself a narcissistic pharmaceutical shill without conscience. I regret everything nice I said in the letter I wrote to him in 2022:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-governor-ron-desantis

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Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
3h

and there's your answer. Governor DeSantis is in the satanic club. If he's pushing it, all representatives around the country are pushing it knowing it's a bio weapon knowing it's poison and knowing AI/mass surveillance is coming for all of us. there is no party there's just humanity against demonic control

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