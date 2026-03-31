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A downloadable pdf. of Appellees Answer Brief is below.

(Note: I am not Julius Caesar. I wrote this in third person, since with a few exceptions, nobody, even most health freedom influencers will cover this case, I may as well do it…lol)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier filed their Answer Brief to fight to keep MRNA on the market in the Sansone V. DeSantis, Uthmeir, MRNA Bioweapons Case.

The case is currently in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal.

The attorney for the Florida Governor and Attorney General focused on procedural arguments as expected. Unable to file an Answer Brief in the required 30 days, the Governor and Attorney General requested an additional 60 day extension. The Court granted the extension allowing a total of 90 days to file an Answer Brief by pushing the deadline back to March 30, 2026.

The Answer Brief filed last night focused on three main arguments. The Appellees claimed that the Trial Court lacked Subject Matter Jurisdiction, that the Trial Court did not abuse its discretion or violate due process in dismissing the case, and that the Appellate Court should disregard other arguments made by Sansone.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist litigating pro se to get the MRNA injections and products off the market because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone argues that his congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery were the result of involuntary environmental exposure via shedding. Sansone also argues that the continued distribution of these weapons of mass destruction poses a direct threat of harm to himself and 23 million Floridians. Sansone asserts that the involuntary exposure via shedding is in violation of Florida’s health freedom law, and the well documented harms from the injections violate several Constitutional provisions.

Dr. Sansone filed his Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024. This case was dismissed sua sponte (on its own volition) by the Trial Court Judge shortly afterward. Sansone won an appeal on procedural grounds on November 12, 2025. In December of 2025, after filing an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction seeking an evidentiary hearing, in which Sansone stated the intention to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has stated that MRNA is poison, the Trial Court dismissed the case again, sua sponte.

Sansone is seeking an injunction prohibiting the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they constitute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone states that the Governor’s continued facilitation of these weapons of mass destruction against Floridians constitute actual crimes against humanity.

Sansone’s initial 80-page complaint includes an additional 50 plus pages of affidavits from legal, medical, and pharmaceutical industry experts asserting that the COVID 19/mRNA injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD. Affidavits were later obtained from Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, and Funeral Director Richard, Hirschman.

Dr. Boyle lobbied for and drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Sansone states that Boyle’s affidavit does not just reflect an expert legal opinion. it demonstrates legislative intent. An Overview of Dr. Boyle’s Legal View can be read here.

Sansone is also a potential witness in the Netherlands Genocide and Bioweapons civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte et al. (current Secretary of NATO, and other Dutch officials) The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Sansone stated that the Governor and Attorney General’s response was a standard response and that he believes their arguments are not well founded. Sansone has 15 days to file a Reply Brief, but states that he expects to do so shortly.

The record of this case is very extensive as it includes a prior appeal and many Supplemental Authorities and multiple filings during two stints at the Trial Court.

Below are some of the important filings relevant to this current Appeal.

Supplemental Authorities:

A downloadable pdf. of Appellees Answer Brief is below.

244926492 Appellee's Answer Brief (1) 3 30 2026 5.47MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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