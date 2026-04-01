GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

(Note: I am still not Julius Caesar. I wrote this in third person, since with a few exceptions, nobody, even most health freedom influencers, will cover this case, I may as well do it…lol)

A downloadable pdf. of Sansone’s Reply Brief is below.

Earlier today, psychotherapist, Dr. Joseph Sansone, filed a Reply Brief to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthemeir in his effort to prohibit MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Two days earlier, Governor DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier, filed an Answer Brief fighting to keep MRNA injections and products on the market.

The case is currently in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal.

The Answer Brief filed Monday night focused on three main arguments. The Appellees claimed that the Trial Court lacked Subject Matter Jurisdiction, that the Trial Court did not abuse its discretion or violate due process in dismissing the case, and that the Appellate Court should disregard other arguments made by Sansone.

Sansone stated that his Reply Brief dispensed with the Governor and Attorney General’s frivolous arguments. According to Sansone, the Governor and Attorney General used a strawman argument and spent most of their time attacking Sansone’s initial complaint and the criminal statutes used in it because they did not contain a civil cause of action. However, Sansone points out that they did not attack Sansone’s amended complaint, which is the complaint relevant to this appeal. The amended complaint dropped the criminal statutes and instead used civil statutes and constitutional provisions.

Sansone also states that the Governor and Attorney General used an equally specious argument that the Trial Court did not have subject matter jurisdiction. Sansone points out that if the Trial Court did not have subject matter jurisdiction, then it would have initially dismissed the case with prejudice in 2024. It did not. Instead, the court threatened sanctions and stated that it would not entertain further motions when it originally dismissed the case. Sansone then appealed. In November of 2024, that appeal was dismissed as the First District Court of Appeal (1DCA) stated the case was still active in the Trial Court (despite the trial court’s order).

Sansone points out that the First District Court of Appeal would not have said the case was active in the trial court in the prior appeal if subject matter jurisdiction did not exist. In Sansone’s view the First District Court of Appeal, which is currently hearing the case, has already indirectly decided this issue.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist litigating pro se to get the MRNA injections and products off the market because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone argues that his congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery were the result of involuntary environmental exposure via shedding. Sansone also argues that the continued distribution of these weapons of mass destruction poses a direct threat of harm to himself and 23 million Floridians. Sansone asserts that the involuntary exposure via shedding is in violation of Florida’s health freedom law, and the well documented harms from the injections violate several Constitutional provisions.

Dr. Sansone filed his Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024. This case was dismissed sua sponte (on its own volition) by the Trial Court Judge shortly afterward. Sansone won an appeal on procedural grounds on November 12, 2025. In December of 2025, after filing an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction seeking an evidentiary hearing, in which Sansone stated the intention to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has stated that MRNA is poison, the Trial Court dismissed the case again, sua sponte.

Sansone is seeking an injunction prohibiting the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they constitute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone states that the Governor’s continued facilitation of these weapons of mass destruction against Floridians constitute actual crimes against humanity.

Sansone’s initial 80-page complaint includes an additional 50 plus pages of affidavits from legal, medical, and pharmaceutical industry experts asserting that the COVID 19/mRNA injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD. Affidavits were later obtained from Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, and Funeral Director Richard, Hirschman.

Dr. Boyle lobbied for and drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Sansone states that Boyle’s affidavit does not just reflect an expert legal opinion. it demonstrates legislative intent. An Overview of Dr. Boyle’s Legal View can be read here.

Sansone is also a potential witness in the Netherlands Genocide and Bioweapons civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte et al. (current Secretary of NATO, and other Dutch officials) The five potential witnesses in the case are Dr. Michael Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.

The record of this case is very extensive as it includes a prior appeal and many Supplemental Authorities and multiple filings during two stints at the Trial Court.

Below are some of the important filings relevant to this current Appeal.

Supplemental Authorities:

A downloadable pdf. of Sansone’s Reply Brief is below.

245114544 Appellant's Reply Brief (1) 185KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend