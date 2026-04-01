Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
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Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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Denise's avatar
Denise
4d

DeSantis is a WEFFIE. Thall Shalt Never Ever Vote For A WEFFIE! Know Your Politicians!

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