BREAKING: Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Says MRNA Bioweapons, Will Prohibit

‘Doc’ Pete Chambers, Republican candidate for Governor in the State of Texas, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his candidacy for Governor in the State of Texas.

The Texas Republican Gubernatorial Candidate says mRNA are bioweapons and that he will prohibit all mRNA products in the State of Texas.

MRNA injections violate state and federal bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. To date, the federal government has ignored 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS, and no Governor has enforced existing state biological weapons or weapons of mass destruction laws. In Texas, MRNA injections and products are in violation of Texas Penal Code § 46.09 and acts of terrorism as defined by Texas Penal Code § 22.07.

Doctor Chambers also discussed Governor Abbott’s mishandling of the illegal immigration crises and the recent floods in Texas. Doctor Chambers also stated that he would not violate Texans Constitutional Rights and would not lock Texas down or comply with any future federal lockdowns.

The Republican candite also share his experience as a whistle blower and getting fired for providing informed consent to military personnel about the dangers of the VOVID 19 shots. Doctor Chambers also shared about his operational background as a Green Beret as a perquisite to be Governor of Texas.

‘Doc’ Pete Chambers, Republican candidate for Governor in the State of Texas posted on X his intention to prohibit all MRNA products via Executive Order.

Doc Chambers’ said that he agreed with the late Dr. Francis Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 and considered one of the world’s leading legal authorities on biological weapons, that mRNA injections/products were in fact bioweapons. The law professor had provided an affidavit under penalty of perjury that mRNA injections are biological weapons in Dr. Joseph Sansone’s cases, including a pending appeal in Florida in a case to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they are bioweapons.

The BIO on ‘Doc’ Pete Chamber’s website states:

Dr. Pete Chambers—better known across Texas and the nation as “Doc”—is not a career politician. He’s a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, Special Forces Green Beret, and combat-decorated physician who has spent his life answering the call to serve. Doc began his military career in 1983 and later returned to civilian life to pursue medicine. After completing his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, he worked as an emergency room physician, sheriff’s deputy, and SWAT team medic. But after the attacks of 9/11, he returned to active duty—this time in Special Operations. In a milestone achievement, Doc became the first physician to complete the entire U.S. Army Special Forces Qualification Course—earning the Green Beret at age 47. As a Special Operations Flight Surgeon, he deployed on numerous combat tours, providing medical care in some of the world’s most demanding conditions. His service earned him high honors, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Combat Medical Badge. After retiring in 2022, Doc became a national advocate for medical freedom, transparency, and constitutional rights. As a whistleblower during the COVID-19 era, he was one of the first military officers to speak out against unlawful mandates and stand up for servicemembers’ rights—actions that led to testimony before the U.S. Senate and the SEALs v. DoD lawsuit. Today, Doc continues to serve through The Remnant Ministry, a grassroots organization he leads that supports families, communities, and law enforcement. From humanitarian missions at the Texas border to mentoring young leaders, Doc shows up where help is needed most—with boots on the ground and heart in the fight. Now he’s stepping forward to serve the people of Texas as their next Governor. Not for politics. For the people.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

