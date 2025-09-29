Breaking News: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Threatens to Target American Citizens with Drones and Information Warfare

Meeting with American Israeli social media influencers Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to target American citizens with drones and information warfare. In a chilling discussion the foreign leader was openly discussing manipulating American citizens ostensibly for the purpose of obtaining a continued flow of money and weapons to Israel and to continue to plunder the United States by using the United States fight Israel’s enemies.

The discussion is a shocking display of a foreign government openly seeking to influence and intimidate American citizens for propaganda purposes. President Trump’s continued claims that the Epstein files are a hoax while Epstein was almost certainly a Mossad and CIA agent running a child sex blackmail operation. This arrogant display and hubris appears to reflect just how much influence Israel has over U.S. politicians.

Netanyahu also bragged about the pending Tiktok deal.

Netanyahu is currently a accused war criminal in the ICC.

For a detailed discussion on the difference between Zionism and Judaism watch my interview with Michael Yon. Michael does a great job of explaining how Zionists can be Jews or Christian and that many Jews and Christians are not Zionists as well. Both Zionists and antisemites often conflate Zionism and Judaism for political purposes.

