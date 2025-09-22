Michael Yon on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 88

Michael Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Michael Yon is a former special forces and military historian and combat correspondent. As always a conversation with Michael is informative and engaging. Michael shared his expertise on several issues.

I invited Michael to stop by after watching a recent interview where another member of the panel tried to shot him down for expressing his views on the topic of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Michael started of by discussing the difference between Zionism and Judaism and provided a history of the modern Zionist movement. Michael shared his view that Zionists were likely behind the Charlie Kirk assassination as Charlie Kirk was a Zionist asset that became a liability as Kirk became critical of Israeli influence over American policy. Before being assassinated, Kirk had spoken about reported Israeli Mossad asset Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile blackmail ring and of members of Congress being blackmailed. Reportedly, Kirk also expressed fear of being targeted by the Mossad.

Using the Kirk assassination to curb free speech and create civil conflict was also discussed. So too was the creepy response from various segments of society from those cheering his death to those trying to deify him.

Michael Yon was also very critical of President Trump and his intentions. We touched on technocracy, depopulation, globalism, and more in this two hour conversation.

Michael’s Substack is MichaelYon.Substack.com. You can also get to it from my recommendations.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend