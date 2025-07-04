Sabrin for President? Dr. Murray Sabrin On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 75

Emeritus Professor of Finance, Dr. Murray Sabrin stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to share that he is considering running in the GOP primary for President in 2028. Sabrin discussed his opposition to the Big Bad Bill and the 20 trillion it will add to the debt over the next ten years. Non interventionist foreign policy and civil liberties were also discussed, as was the economy and free market economics.

Dr. Sabrin was previously a candidate for Governor and Senate in NJ and was endorsed by Ron Paul. In 2008 he was a surrogate for Ron Paul in NJ.

This video is also available on Rumble.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

