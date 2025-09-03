Potential Gubernatorial Candidate? Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Moves to End All Vaccine Mandates in the State of Florida

In a historic move, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gave an impassioned speech today stating the intention to end all vaccine mandates in the state of Florida. This is important because it applies to all vaccines. The normally low key Surgeon General did not mince word when he likened vaccine mandates to slavery. Dr. Ladapo also referred to ten MRNA injections as ‘poisons’.

This is very positive because it is dealing with all vaccines. Currently, all 50 states engage in the barbaric practice of requiring vaccines to attend school. By requiring vaccines to participate in society this policy creates a residual income for the pharmaceutical industry.

When it comes to MRNA injections mandates is a psyop. The World Council for Health Florida just declared MRNA injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction and endorsed the’ Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’. A recent peer reviewed scientific journal article by Zywiec et al states that the COVID virus and vaccine violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

This paper was filed as a supplemental authority in my case against Governor DeSantis and the Attorney General of the State of Florida which seeks to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction in violation of Fla. Sta. 790.166. A case that includes an affidavit from Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that drafted the Biological Weapon and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, stating that MRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapon.

The Surgeon General indicated that ending all vaccine mandates in the State of Florida would require legislative action, but that he had the authority to rescind certain rules so that some of the vaccine mandates would be removed immediately. This historic move by the Surgeon Genral sets Florida on the path as being the only state in the U.S. not to engage in the barbaric practice of forced vaccination.

In July of 2024, Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke along myself, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, and Dr. Marivic Villa at a Medical Freedom vs. Medical Tyranny event. Both Dr. Zywiec and D. Villa. and I stated, that the MRNA injections were bioweapons at the event.

Pictured Above: Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD; Marivic Villa, M.D.; Andrew Zyweic, M.D.; Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD

In official public health bulletins, the Florida Department of Health has stated that the MRNA is not safe for humans and a potential threat to the human genome. Yet the MRNA injections are still on the market.

Recently, former state representative, Anthony Sabatini, lamented the poor quality of Congressman Byron Donalds after his lackluster speech at the Republican Liberty Caucus. Byron Donalds is the only announced candidate for Florida Governor, and has the backing of Trump.

There is increasing speculation among activists as to whether Dr. Ladapo would enter the race if support for Donalds continues to decline. Ladapo has called for a halt to MRNA.

Would a Governor Ladapo stop the MRNA biowarfare campaign against Floridians?

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

