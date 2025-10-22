BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: North Carolina CPS Threatening to Take Child Cancer Survivor From Parents Because He is Too Healthy

I spoke with Maureen Steele from the Americanmadefoundation.org and Shelley Boyce, mother of 8 year old Judah Boyce. Shelley’s 8 year old son was following a required 2.5 year cancer protocol for his leukemia, but because he is doing so well, North Carolina Child Protective Services (CPS) is threatening to kidnap young Judah from his family. Shelley explains how her son is not experiencing the severe side effects of the treatment because of additional alternative therapists such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy and other treatments.

Shelley has to pay for an at home nurse to distribute medications who also provides affidavits each time the medications are administered. Saint Jude’s Hospital has made the referral apparently with no evidence of any of lack of treatment. Shelley maintains that her son has been given the chemotherapy as prescribed and insists the records prove it.

Maureen Steele explains how CPS has become a money making racket. Shelley also discusses the enormous trauma her child is experiencing each day fearing being removed from his parents and siblings.

Shelley has set up a Give send Go to help with legal fees to keep her son. https://www.givesendgo.com/BoyceFamily

Americanmadefoundation.org put out the below press release.

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

St. Jude Affiliate Threatens CPS Referral Against Parents of Cancer Survivor

Charlotte, NC — October 2025 — Shelly and Shawn Boyce, parents of four from Charlotte, North Carolina, have spent nearly two years ensuring their 8-year-old son receives every prescribed chemotherapy dose along with integrative medical care to keep him strong. Now, as their child is 20 months in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital has filed a Child Protective Services (CPS) referral—accusing the family of “non-compliance” because his bloodwork appears too healthy.

The Boyces’ nurse-verified medication logs, laboratory data, and attorney correspondence demonstrate that every dose has been administered and documented. Their attorney, Adam Draper, warned the clinic that knowingly making a false CPS referral in the face of evidence violates North Carolina law on malicious reporting. Nonetheless, on October 17, 2025, the clinic proceeded with the referral—while simultaneously suggesting the family transfer their child’s care elsewhere.

“This is medical bureaucracy punishing success,” said Ann Vandersteel, host of Steel News and co-founder of American Made Action. “When recovery challenges the narrative, the system strikes back instead of celebrating healing.”

Maureen Steele, co-founder of American Made Action, added:

“When hospitals weaponize child protection laws against parents who are literally saving their children’s lives, that’s not medicine—it’s tyranny in a lab coat. We will not stand by while bureaucrats punish parents for doing what’s right. The Boyce family deserves an apology, not an investigation.”

Call to Action

American Made Action is calling for:

1. Immediate retraction of the CPS referral made by the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

2. Legislative oversight of how federally funded hospitals report so-called “non-compliance” cases to CPS—especially when parents present verifiable proof of medical adherence.

3. Public transparency into hospital–CPS referral protocols and any related financial or institutional incentives.

Statement of Support

The American Made Action Department of Government Accountability and the United Law Coalition fully back the Boyce family and are committed to seeing justice served. Both organizations have pledged to assist in coordinating legal review, media advocacy, and oversight actions to ensure that the Boyces are protected and that Novant Health is held accountable for what they describe as a malicious and retaliatory referral.

“This is not an isolated case,” said Steele. “Parents across America are being threatened with CPS when they ask questions, pursue integrative care, or when their children recover faster than expected. It’s time for oversight and accountability.”

The Boyces’ case highlights a dangerous precedent where healing families are targeted instead of supported—a system in need of urgent reform.

Media Contact

Ann Vandersteel

Co-Founder, American Made Action

contact@americanmadeaction.org

