Michael Yon On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 73

Michael Yon stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the expansion of the Israel Iran war to included the United States. Michael provided his insights into the conflict and where it might lead. Michael reported that Israel is being degraded by Iranian missile attacks as the Iron Dome was a failure and stated that he believed the conflict could lead to the demise of Israel in its current form. Michael also gave his insights on the geopolitical situation in general and indicated that the war is expanding and now developing a life of its own and is therefore very unpredictable. We discussed whether the Strait of Hormuz would be shut down and how that would impact the economy.

Michael Yon started his military career in the special forces in the 1980s and then went on to be a military writer, and later a war combat correspondent. Michael has lived most of his life outside of the United States and has keen insight into various global worldviews and motivations. This coupled with his military background makes him a very interesting person to have a conversation with.

You can follow Michael Yon on Substack and X.com

MichaelYon.Substack.com

@michael_yon on X.com

This video is also available on Rumble.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

