Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 84

Dr. Rima Laibow stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss genetically modified mosquitos that are being deployed across the United States. Dr. Rima discussed depopulation, globalism, and transhumanism. The absolutely insane idea being proposed by Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr., of a universal vaccine, was also discussed. Other issues related to the globalist agenda were covered as well.
DrRimaTruthReports.Substack.com
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post