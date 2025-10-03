Dr. Okker Botha and Elizabeth Connell- Bar of LiveBloodOnline.com stopped by on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Neogenesis Dark Field Microscopy System. Our conversation was about live blood analysis and why it is important for healthcare practitioners to start incorporating it into their practice. Dr. Okker also explained the important difference between dark field microscopy and typical light field microscopes.

We briefly discussed the research of Dr. Ana Mihalcea and others using Dark Feild Microscopy and the health reason why this type of blood analysis is important.

Dr. Okker and Elizabeth Connell-Bar shared about their turnkey package which includes the microscope, video camera equipment, and a 12 week course in live blood analysis.

