Dr. Marivic Villa on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 85

Dr. Marivic Villa stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the upcoming World Council for Health FL event on September 27, 2025. The details are below. Dr. Villa discussed her view that COVID and especially the COVID Bioweapon injections are the AIDS of the 21st century. Dr. Villa disclosed that 70% or more of her patients are showing up with damaged immune systems even if currently asymptomatic. Dr. Villa explains the mechanisms and gives detail on how this will lead to a host of disorders and diseases. She discussed the increased cancers resulting from the shots, neurological disorders, and more.

https://villahealthcenter.com/

Healing Beyond COVID:

Vaccine-Induced Cancers & Immune Disorders

Speakers include, Dr. William Makis, Dr. Homer Lim, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Mark Brody, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Dr. Kevin McKernan, Dr. Irene Mavrakakis, Dr. David Spelcher, Dr. Marivic Villa- WCH FL - Chair

Healing Beyond Covid: Vaccine-Induced Cancers & Immune Disorders Tickets, Sat, Sep 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM Registration begins at 7 AM

Click Here or the image below to purchase a ticket.

