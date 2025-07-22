Dr. Kirk Moore on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 78

Dr. Kirk Moore stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his recent case where he faced 35 years in prison for saving thousands of innocent human beings lives by giving them saline shots and providing vaccine certificates so his patients would not have to take mRNA bioweapon injections. After a tremendous amount of backlash from supporters for prosecuting this case, AG Pam Bondi dropped the case while the actual trial was going. The prosecution was still presenting their case.

Dr. Moore also credited Congressional Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and Senator Mike Lee for applying pressure on Pam Bondi.

We discussed the case and what he experienced along with where to go from here.

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, a respected 59-year-old physician and former Navy Flight Surgeon from Utah, faced up to 35 years in prison—not for harming patients, but for honoring his oath to “do no harm.” With informed parental consent, he administered saline in place of COVID vaccines to children and adults facing coercive mandates that threatened their jobs, education, military service, and even life-saving transplants. Dr. Moore acted out of compassion and ethics—not criminal intent. He treated patients free of charge during the COVID crisis, made house calls, and stood by those whose medical autonomy was under attack. Yet, he was relentlessly prosecuted, jailed for 22 days, and stripped of hospital privileges and board certification—all for prioritizing informed consent and patient safety. The federal case was riddled with jurisdictional flaws, suppressed evidence, and procedural violations. Still, Dr. Moore remained unwavering. Then, on July 12, 2025, just five days into trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi dismissed all charges, publicly recognizing the unjust nature of the prosecution. She credited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Mike Lee for their advocacy in securing this outcome. This was more than a legal win—it was a stand for truth, ethics, and freedom. Dr. Moore didn’t act out of defiance. He acted out of duty. And he was right to stand. And we were right to stand with him.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

