Dr. Clinton Ohlers (SafeBlood.com) on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 87

Sep 09, 2025
Dr. Clinton Ohlers of SafeBlood.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the important work that he and SafeBlood.com are doing to provide a save supply of unvaccinated blood. Dr. Ohlers gave his unique perspective as a scientific historian and as someone living in Asia at the time of the COVID plandemic outbreak.

Dr. Ohlers shared about the recent breaking news regarding a physician's assistant who measured high spike levels in the blood of an unvaccinated 7-yr old after she received a transfusion, confirming transmission of pathological components of the vaccine solely through blood transfusions.

Dr. Ohwlers is workign on a paper with Dr. James Thorp.

Https://x.com/jathorpmfm/status/1964350121522389340

With the legislation expected to be introduced in Florida shortly, the freedom to chose your own donor a medical right will be moving forward in 12 states, .

Here is more recent and breaking news that makes the blood supply so relevant right now, followed by a more detailed outline:

McKernan revelations:

https://x.com/Safe_Blood3/status/1942237297035899370 (full zoom presentation with minute marker)

https://x.com/Safe_Blood3/status/1945892500855566360 (clip pulled with running caption and better image of McKernan speaking — thanks to Humansperspective)

https://x.com/Safe_Blood3/status/1948228814091288815 (excerpt of McKernan interview with Efrat Fenigson)

McCullough's announcement about mRNA 3.2 years later:

https://x.com/safe_blood3/status/1954219279055818892?s=46

New KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) poll showing 21% of the US population, more than 1 out of 5, "definitely" will take the Covid-19 shot this fall:

https://x.com/Safe_Blood3/status/1952834946118078531

And the lingering refusal of the blood banks to track mRNA vaccine status of donors, contrary to informed consent:

https://x.com/Safe_Blood3/status/1954914216751550488

Blood health freedom legislation pending or put forward in 11 states to protect the freedom to receive non-mRNA vaccinated donor blood:

https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/ten-us-states-file-direct-blood-donation-bills-mrna-labeling-laws/.

30 second video clips on individuals who received severe mRNA vaccine injuries after blood transfusions only.

Wendy and Bill Heineck's story:

https://safeblood.com/safe-blood-wendy-and-bills-story/

Correlia Coral's story:

https://safeblood.com/safe-blood-cee-cees-story/

website: SafeBlood.com

Twitter/X: @safe_blood3

