Dr. Carrie Madej on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 83

Dr. Carrie Madej stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone. Dr. Madej was one of the early whistle blower doctors exposing the deadly mRNA bioweapon injections and the transhumanist agenda. She discussed the technocratic agenda and how it continues to progress with the current administration. We talked about AI, Centralized Digital Bank Currencies, Internet of Bodies, we also discussed the militarization of DC and the threat of militarizing other cities. The importance of the Truth and other topics were discussed. Dr. Madej also shared some important detox information.

Dr. Madej currently engages in health consulting via her website.

Dr. Madej Website:

https://www.carriemadej.com/

Dr. Madej Substack

https://www.carriemadej.substack.com/

Dr. Madej on X.

https://x.com/carrie_madej

Brief Bio:

Osteopathic & Internal Medicine Carrie Madej received her medical degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001. She trained in Georgia to become an Internal Medicine

physician and served as medical director, private clinician, and associate professor of medical students at PCOM in Georgia. Dr. Madej became known on social media in 2020, when she sounded the alarm on the experimental Covid shots. Her experiences, over the years, have educated her on the

plan for transhumanism, genetic modification,

nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence for humanity. She believes this technology is a threat to our civilization. Her focus is now on providing solutions to the current health crises. Dr. Madej believes a physician should be a

teacher of health to the patient, as well as identify the causes of disease. Her teaching incorporates the importance of body, mind, and spirit in achieving wellness, and that the balanced body has the inherent ability to heal

itself. It is her mission for us to remember the sacredness of life, our ability to heal, and our connection to God.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

