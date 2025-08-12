Canada's Climate Lockdowns, Expropriation of Lands, Christian Churches Lose Tax Exempt Status. And, are Transhumanists Planning to Genetically Engineer a World Without Woman?

Lisa Miron AKA lawyerlisa.substack.com stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the hard tyranny being imposed on Canadians. In Nova Scotia in Eastern Canada Canadians are under a climate lockdown and aren’t allowed to enter the woods and face excessive fines over $25,000 and imprisonment. The cover story is to prevent forest fires, although as Lisa points out people walking in the woods are no likely to cause a forest fire than animals walking in the woods. Canadians are being barred access to their own properties if they are in wooded areas.

We discussed how this appears to be a behavioral modification moving people toward living in smart cities.

In western Canada in British Columbia Canadians lands are being expropriated to the tribal nations. Peoples homes are literally being taken from them. This is also likely a transitory ownership of the territory before it is transferred to the U.N.

A new tac law removing tax exempt status for churches was discussed. Apparently LGTBQ etc. churches are retaining their tax exempt status. Pro life organizations are losing tax exempt status while anti life organizations retain their tax exempt status.

Finally, Lisa discussed her book World On Mute and her fascinating and rather original hypothesis that the Transhumanists are planning to genetically engineer the extinction of women. (the paperback has larger print then the hardcopy so is the better option) Attali to Harari is the chapter about elimination of women.

lawyerlisa.substack.com

Expropriation of land by Premiere of BC)

David Eby gave away Mount Benson,

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/caroline-elliott-the-end-of-canada-is-coming-and-b-c-s-ndp-is-leading-the-charge

Expropriation of land by Decision of the BC Supreme Court.

https://www.biv.com/news/commentary/rob-shaw-bc-court-ruling-puts-aboriginal-title-above-private-property-rights-11059874

it is a trend in the west coast of Canada

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vancouver-island-land-first-nations-land-transfer-1.7542454

It will be appealed is the newest update.

Can't walk in the Forest anymore in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland

https://x.com/ProudCanuck78/status/1954712558566535375

the arrest of Canadian

Sean Feucht Christian Singer

attacked in Canada

6 venues canceled in Canada

Income tax act change in Canada

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

