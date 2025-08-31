Dr. Sally Priester on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 86

Dr. Sally Priester, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss her case filed with the Supreme Court of the United States about whether licensing boards can violate medical doctors’ First Amendment rights. Dr. Priester as a practicing physician in Puerto Rico was the only medical doctor in the United States to have a gag order placed on her preventing her from speaking about COVID, lockdowns, the bioweapon injections, etc. That gag order has been removed, but a new proactive gag order has been initiated to prevent her from speaking in future so called health emergencies.

Dr. Sally Priester’s Published Articles and BIO:

Dr. Priester

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3069818/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3116063/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3097945/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3233786/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3071437/

Dr. Sally Priester, Md and Scientist is a Christian, New York born and an American Physician from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, a territory of the Unites States. Dr. Priester is an independent physician practicing Sovereign Medicine.

As more than twenty-year physician at Global Medicine as part of a voluntary Christian mission in 2007 arranged by the Share Him from North Caroline organization, she traveled from Texas to Africa; Kenya and Ethiopia to assist the population suffering from Malaria and other illnesses. Also at the earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

Dr. Priester as a Scientist published at different American Journals during her Post-Doctoral Fellow at Texas A&M. American Journals of Physiology of Gastrointestinal and Liver, American Journal of Pathology, Journal of Federation of American Societies Experimental Biology, Journal of American Association Liver Diseases. In May 2021an International Research with 47 physicians and scientist around the world, Mass Vaccination: Urgent Questions on Vaccine Safety that Demand Answers from International Health Agencies, Regulatory Authorities, Governments and Vaccine Developers.

Dr. Priester moved from Texas to San Juan, Puerto Rico to become the Director of Emergency Room Department with a team serving to a population of 400 thousands patients. In 2014 she started her own private practice seen patients. Also served as a President of Medical Directors of Puerto Rico Academy while dedicated service during Hurricane Maria relief efforts supporting CAIS Operations or 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne) USA. Dr. Priester some awards and recognitions are Woman in Medicine Puerto Rico Top Doctor 2020, in New York, USA. University of Minnesota, Exceptional Humanitarian Award with 3 recognition Medal Awards.

Dr. Priester at 2020 never closed her office seeing patients, today all still alive. Since December 2020 the Licensing Board of Medical Physicians of the Department of Health began disciplinary proceedings and issued a gag order prohibiting her from speaking, sharing and/or endorsing any communication against the government-imposed restrictions on the civil liberties due C-19, Dr. Priester still very active seen patients, despite been under attacks and threaths, while fighting against Medical Censorship, Liberty of Speech and government restrictions, she is preserving the life of patients, as the Oath to Do Not harm.

Dr. Sally Priester is the only physician in USA with a Gag Order against her liberty of speech. Dr. Priester hope at SCOTUS, the Supreme Court of USA will definitively establish that no Medical Licensing Board may interfere with a physician's First Amendment rights.