Canadian Attorney, Lisa Miron, author of World on Mute, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss a Canadian bill that according to Lisa Miron, (Bill C41 - An Act to Amend the Criminal Code), gives the government a blank check to murder at will. The bill is allegedly regarding advanced consent on euthanasia regarding medical assistance and dying. However, as Attorney Lisa Miron points out the drafted language creates broad sweeping authority to take life and dispose of records of such actions. The bill even prevents transparency by prohibiting euthanasia on death certificates and instead recording the underlying illness than prompted the killing.

Lisa warns that undesirable populations, such as those resisting the emerging Psychopathic Authoritarianism, may be targeted for terminating with no record of the killing. She also warns that the elderly, homeless, and other populations, are at higher risk of teriantion as well.

An extension of Canada’s already notorious MAID program, the bill is beginning to look like Canada’s Final Solution.

Similar programs are developing in more authoritarian states in the U.S. that lean left and have a greater reliance on Statism.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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