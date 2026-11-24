I was on with Doc Malik last month to discuss my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Part of the interview was behind his paywall. This is the full interview if you wanted to see it in its entirety. We just did the second part of the interview, which Dr. Malik will be posting in a few days.

Give the gift of Liberty this Christmas. Order - Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul

Affiliate -Aurmina - Purified Water the Way the Earth Has Always Made It!

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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